“I’m not sold”: Seth Rollins drops eye-catching statement on Cam Ward amid reports of him going to Titans

Cam Ward is the consensus QB1 of the 2025 NFL draft. The Miami Hurricanes star thrived in the 2024 college football season and has earned plaudits in the ongoing draft cycle.

The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick in the draft, and they're said to be looking for a new franchise QB. That means Ward is viewed by most as a shoo-in to go No. 1 in the draft.

In the "We In or We Out" segment on the NFL channel, the panelists spoke about Ward and an array of topics on an episode posted on their YouTube channel on Tuesday. The crew had WWE star Seth Rollins on the show.

When asked about whether Ward going to the Tennessee Titans is inevitable, Rollins said:

"I'm not sold guys. I'm not sold. Look I understand what you're saying. I get it. It's going into my ears, it's going into my brain, but when I see Cam Ward, it just doesn't feel right to me."

Rollins continued:

"He's going to go No. 1. I'm actually more certain than you guys are that he's going to go No. 1. It's a month away from the draft. Look, I've been a guy that's trained in the warehouse, and I've trained students in a warehouse. That setting is not conducive to understanding how it'll translate when you get out on game day.

"That's my opinion. I've seen his tape and it's good, it's not great. If I'm a Titans fan, then I'm not terribly excited with Cam Ward as No.1."

Rollins believes that Ward is a shoo-in to go off the board first. The Titans' fan base won’t consider this a franchise-altering move, but at least they'll get a fresh face at QB1.

What could Cam Ward add to the Tennessee Titans?

The Tennessee Titans endured shaky quarterback play in the 2024 regular season. Will Levis performed well below expectations and dealt with injuries for most of the season.

Hence, it wasn't surprising that the Titans ended the season with the worst record, and because of that, they got the first overall pick in the draft.

Cam Ward will bring his elite composure and dual-threat ability to Tennessee. These are traits that their other quarterbacks lacked in the recently concluded 2024 season.

Ward has thrived on every team he's played for. It's unlikely that he'll end that streak once he becomes the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans.

