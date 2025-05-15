"I'm sorry I just can't get over what is going on with his ears": Fans troll Maryland's latest AD Jim Smith after announcement goes viral

By Cole Shelton
Modified May 15, 2025 15:23 GMT
NCAA Football: Virginia at Maryland - Source: Imagn
Fans troll Maryland's latest AD Jim Smith after announcement goes viral - Source: Imagn

The University of Maryland has hired Jim Smith to be the school's new athletic director.

Smith is currently an executive with the Atlanta Braves and has worked in leagues like the MLB, NFL, MLS, as well as at Ohio State.

Following the announcement, fans trolled Smith and Maryland for the hire.

"He should worry about getting hair plugs. Good god," a fan wrote.
"I'm sorry I just can't get over what is going on with his ears in this picture," a fan added.

The trolling didn't stop there as college football fans continued to take aim at Smith.

"A face only a mother could love. A blind mother," a fan wrote.
"Everyone is bailing from a sinking ship," a fan added.

Other college football fans, however, were unsure how they should react to Maryland hiring Smith.

"Did UMD FINALLY get it right this time after all these years of “Ready, fire, aim!” ???? …," a fan wrote.
"Wow, never thought I’d see the day where UMD thinks outside the box with an athletics hire. His resumé checks all the boxes for what is needed in college sports current climate," a fan added.
Smith has been the Senior Vice President for business strategy for the Braves since 2020. He also worked at Ohio State, working in the athletic department as the associate athletic director for marketing and communications.

Jim Smith 'honored' to be hired by Maryland

Jim Smith will be Maryland's athletic director, and he says he's honored to be hired for the position.

“It’s a huge honor to lead Maryland Athletics,” Smith saidm via WUSA9. “This is a dynamic time for college sports, and I’m committed to supporting student-athletes in all areas — from their health and academic success to their competitive goals.”
Maryland President Darryll J. Pines, meanwhile, expects Smith to help turn around Maryland's athletic program.

“We’re proud of our athletics tradition at Maryland and of the achievements of our student-athletes and coaches,” said Pines. “Jim brings the business acumen, vision, and energy we need to take our program to the next level in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

Maryland's football program went 4-8 last season.

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

