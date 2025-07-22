  • home icon
  "I'm still going through something": Deion Sanders hints at major health setback while taking chilling cold water dip with daughter Shelomi

"I'm still going through something": Deion Sanders hints at major health setback while taking chilling cold water dip with daughter Shelomi

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Jul 22, 2025 18:48 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
Deion Sanders hints at major health setback while taking chilling cold water dip with daughter Shelomi. (Credits: IMAGN)

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders may be a way off from getting out of the woods medically, as a recent clip suggests. The Pro Football Hall of Famer alluded to this while enjoying a cold water dip with his daughter, Shelomi, in a brief YouTube clip on his son Deion Jr.’s Well Off Media channel.

“You know I’m still going through something. I ain’t all the way recovered,” Sanders said in the clip.

The Buffs coach first hinted at his health issues on May 30 during a podcast with NFL star Asante Samuel. He described his condition as being on “a whole other level” and revealed a 14-pound weight loss. Since his son Shedeur was drafted to the NFL in April, he has stayed out of the public eye, missing key events like summer football camps and Travis Hunter’s wedding.

Deion Sanders raised health concerns again when he canceled a keynote at the Sickle Cell Disease Research and Education Symposium, citing a last-minute “scheduling change” as the reason for missing the event in Florida on June 8.

Deion Sanders shuts down the media’s questions on his health

Deion Sanders has chided the media in response to questions about his health during the Big 12 Media Days. When a reporter from The Athletic asked him about his health at the Big 12 Media Days, he responded,

“Athletic, sometimes y’all be on that bull-junk, so I’m really not gonna tell you much," Sanders said. "You know that. But I’m not here to talk about my health. I’m here to talk about my team.”

Sanders’ health challenges go back several years. He underwent his twelfth surgery in 2023 to treat chronic pain in his left leg and foot. A previous surgery had seen two of the coach’s toes removed after tests revealed he had blood clots and chronic vascular disease.

Coach Prime will begin his third season in charge of the Buffs in August, and first without Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Colorado’s first game of the season will be against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

Edited by William Paul
