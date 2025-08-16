"I'm sure he cried" "soft": CFB fans troll Michigan as Sherrone Moore & Co. hit back at NCAA's $20.5 million ruling with latest move

Sherrone Moore's Michigan announced on Friday that it would appeal the NCAA's fine against the program for the controversial sign-stealing scandal. The Wolverines will reportedly have to pay over $20.5 million as part of their punishment, nearly two years after former Michigan analyst Connor Stalions was at the heart of the scandal.

When the scandal went public, Jim Harbaugh was Michigan's coach while Moore was the offensive coordinator. Michigan issued the following statement:

“We appreciate the work of the Committee on Infractions. But, respectfully, in a number of instances the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws; and it includes a number of conclusions that are directly contrary to the evidence - or lack of evidence - in the record. We will appeal this decision to ensure a fair result, and we will consider all other options.”

When fans found out about Michigan's response to the NCAA's fines, they mocked the program.

"Soft," one tweeted.

Dawg Muse 🏆 @UGAFanatic0 @On3sports Soft

"They got off like bandits and still are appealing. How shameless these frauds are," another added.

"Lmao this is hilarious," a fan commented.

Some also aimed digs at Moore.

"I’m sure he cried," one wrote.

"Bro. Be thankful and move on," a user tweeted.

"Now they should suspend him for weeks 1 and 2 for getting cute by trying to skip Oklahoma," another added.

Michigan won the national title in the 2023 season with an unbeaten 15-0 record. However, the Wolverines faced some criticism for the scandal surrounding their success.

Amid the fines levied on Michigan by the NCAA, the program is not expected to receive a postseason ban nor suffer any loss of any on-field accomplishments.

Michigan HC Sherrone Moore to serve one-game suspension in 2026 season

As part of Michigan's sign-stealing punishments, the NCAA also issued a one-game suspension for Sherrone Moore, which he will serve in the 2026 season.

Moore will also be suspended for two games in the 2025 season (in Week 3 and Week 4). Here are the games that Michigan won't have Moore on the sidelines:

Sept. 13, 2025: Michigan’s Week 3 game at home against Central Michigan.

Michigan’s Week 3 game at home against Central Michigan. Sept. 20, 2025: Wolverines’ Week 4 matchup at Big Ten rival Nebraska.

Wolverines’ Week 4 matchup at Big Ten rival Nebraska. Sept. 5, 2026: Michigan’s game against Western Michigan set for kickoff in Germany.

