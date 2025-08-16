  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I'm sure he cried" "soft": CFB fans troll Michigan as Sherrone Moore & Co. hit back at NCAA's $20.5 million ruling with latest move

"I'm sure he cried" "soft": CFB fans troll Michigan as Sherrone Moore & Co. hit back at NCAA's $20.5 million ruling with latest move

By Arnold
Published Aug 16, 2025 16:33 GMT
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn
CFB fans troll Michigan as Sherrone Moore & Co. hit back at NCAA's $20.5 million ruling with latest move - Source: Imagn

Sherrone Moore's Michigan announced on Friday that it would appeal the NCAA's fine against the program for the controversial sign-stealing scandal. The Wolverines will reportedly have to pay over $20.5 million as part of their punishment, nearly two years after former Michigan analyst Connor Stalions was at the heart of the scandal.

Ad

When the scandal went public, Jim Harbaugh was Michigan's coach while Moore was the offensive coordinator. Michigan issued the following statement:

“We appreciate the work of the Committee on Infractions. But, respectfully, in a number of instances the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws; and it includes a number of conclusions that are directly contrary to the evidence - or lack of evidence - in the record. We will appeal this decision to ensure a fair result, and we will consider all other options.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When fans found out about Michigan's response to the NCAA's fines, they mocked the program.

"Soft," one tweeted.
Ad
"They got off like bandits and still are appealing. How shameless these frauds are," another added.
"Lmao this is hilarious," a fan commented.

Some also aimed digs at Moore.

"I’m sure he cried," one wrote.
"Bro. Be thankful and move on," a user tweeted.
"Now they should suspend him for weeks 1 and 2 for getting cute by trying to skip Oklahoma," another added.
Ad

Michigan won the national title in the 2023 season with an unbeaten 15-0 record. However, the Wolverines faced some criticism for the scandal surrounding their success.

Amid the fines levied on Michigan by the NCAA, the program is not expected to receive a postseason ban nor suffer any loss of any on-field accomplishments.

Michigan HC Sherrone Moore to serve one-game suspension in 2026 season

NCAA Football: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore - Source: Imagn

As part of Michigan's sign-stealing punishments, the NCAA also issued a one-game suspension for Sherrone Moore, which he will serve in the 2026 season.

Ad

Moore will also be suspended for two games in the 2025 season (in Week 3 and Week 4). Here are the games that Michigan won't have Moore on the sidelines:

  • Sept. 13, 2025: Michigan’s Week 3 game at home against Central Michigan.
  • Sept. 20, 2025: Wolverines’ Week 4 matchup at Big Ten rival Nebraska.
  • Sept. 5, 2026: Michigan’s game against Western Michigan set for kickoff in Germany.
About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications