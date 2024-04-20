“I’m sure daddy is bag chasing again.”: ASU transfer QB Jaden Rashada faces backlash from Florida fans after portal move

Jaden Rashada is on the move again and has entered the transfer portal to look for new options just a season after joining ASU. The quarterback shared a note with the fans on social media to thank them and the Sun Devils program, calling his decision ‘God’s plan’ to see the best fit for his career. His decision to enter the transfer portal has attracted quite a bit of backlash from college football fans.

Rashada appeared in just three games in his freshman year at ASU and gained 485 passing yards for the team. He was expecting to get more game time in the 2024 season but head coach Kenny Dillingham decided to make Sam Leavitt as the starter instead. So the QB decided to enter the transfer portal to look for opportunities elsewhere.

Rahada’s decision didn't sit well with the fans, especially those affiliated with the Florida Gators. They remembered the fiasco that ensued involving the then-perspective recruit and the football program they supported. Here are a few reactions from the fans on Reddit:

Jaden Rashada had committed to play for Florida in 2023 but flipped his commitment after a NIL fiasco ensued with ‘The Gators Collective’. The school released him from his letter of intent and he decided to go for the Sun Devils instead. Just about a year later, the young quarterback is looking for a new home yet again after not being named the starter at ASU.

The Sun Devils will be looking for a new signal caller in the portal to partner up with the transfer from Michigan. The team would be making their debut in the Big 12 after leaving the Pac-12 like many others. It will be a bigger challenge for the team and it would be interesting to see who they replace Jaden Rashada with.

Why did Jaden Rashada not join the Florida Gators after signing a letter of intent?

Jaden Rashada had verbally committed to play football for the University of Miami but flipped to sign a letter of intent for the Florida Gators in November 2022. But soon, a never seen before saga ensued and the QB never played for the football program. But what exactly happened?

Apparently, when Rashada signed his letter of intent, he was under the impression that he would be signing NIL deals with ‘The Gators Collective'. But soon, the independent fundraising organization informed the QB that they didn't have the funds to pay him for the said deal. So he officially asked the school to release him from his commitment and the Gators obliged. Now that he is no longer with ASU, where will he go next?

