“I'm not sure he was ever classy”: Skipp Bayless drops blunt statement on Bill Belichick’s demeanor

Skip Bayless and Ernestine Sclafani sat down on "The Skip Bayless Show" on Sunday to discuss Bill Belichick and his relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. The couple has been making social media rounds in the last couple of weeks, which is something unusual in the coach's lifestyle.

Sclafani believes Belichick had a more composed and classy lifestyle before his relationship with Hudson. During his time with the New England Patriots, she saw a composed individual with some level of focus.

“I always had respect for him because I thought he was classy,” Sclafani said (1:30). “He was kind of pop in the way of the Spurs where after they would do the press conference. He never really spoke that much. He was kind of curt and very arrogant.”

However, Skip Bayless disagreed with the “classy” tag on Bill Belichick. The veteran broadcaster cited the coach's controversial past during his time in the NFL with the Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls.

“I understand everything you said,” Bayless said (2:47). "But back to your point about he came across as classy in New England, I'm not sure he was ever classy to start with. … He has a lot of scoundrels in him, because he did get caught cheating ... in what was called Spygate.”

Ernestine Sclafani maintains Bill Belichick never sought the spotlight early on

After Skip Bayless objected to the idea of Bill Belichick being classy, Ernestine Sclafani took time to buttress her point. She emphasized that Belichick’s earlier persona was much different from what it is now, as it did not crave the spotlight.

“All right, take away the classiness, but he didn't seem – He was never in the news,” Sclafani said (3:20). "He really was not seeking attention back then with Tom Brady.

“Tom was overshadowing him, but he wasn't someone that you would see with this woman in gossip magazines. She was out at charity functions with him, but it wasn't as though they were trying to get press.”

Without a doubt, notable changes have been seen in the lifestyle of Bill Belichick since his relationship with Jordon Hudson became known. He now makes more appearances on social media, while quite a lot of his lifestyle comes out to the media.

Hudson is set to play a further role in the social media life of the coach. Her involvement in the coverage of the coach was reportedly part of his North Carolina agreement.

