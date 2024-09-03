"I'm sure somebody down there is saying who can we sue" — Paul Finebaum shows no mercy to FSU after Week 1 debacle

College football analyst Paul Finebaum has blasted the Florida State Seminoles after their Week 1 loss to Boston College. FSU is now 0-2 in the season, as the Seminoles lost to Georgia Tech in Week 0.

The Seminoles were the 10th-ranked team in the AP Top 25 Poll in Week 0 but will likely be unranked come Wednesday. After FSU lost to Boston College 28-13 on Monday, ESPN's Finebaum unloaded on the Seminoles on "Get Up."

“They have no one else to blame," Finebaum said. "I’m sure somebody down there is saying, ‘Who can we sue? The only people to blame are themselves. I hate to be critical of Mike Norvell, someone I’m a big fan of, but he has done a miserable job of getting this team ready to go. He must’ve been spending the offseason listening to all of the fans bellyaching about why they deserved to be in last year instead of Alabama.”

Florida State will host Memphis in Week 2, in a game the Seminoles will be favored in. FSU has notable games against Clemson, Miami, Notre Dame and Florida in 2024.

However, after starting the year 0-2, the Seminoles' chances of making the playoffs are slim.

Paul Finebaum says FSU's season is over

Following FSU being upset against Boston College, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum says the Seminoles season is over.

Finebaum thinks FSU doesn't have a chance to compete in the ACC and also won't get one of the at-large bids, so their 2024 season is already over.

"This season is over," Finebaum said. "I know that sounds like I’m going crazy. I’m not. This is a team that we were told deserved to be in the playoffs last year and certainly were going to be in the playoffs this year, and they’re not going to. They can’t do anything right. They can’t go anywhere...

"I know a lot of people will say there’s a lot of football left to be played. No, Greeny, the football has already been played,” Finebaum added. “These are not even big games on Florida State’s schedule. They have blown both of them. They’re in the ACC, which means they need to win that league at this point to get an automatic bid or even into the playoff. They’re not going to."

After starting the year 0-2, Florida State is now +2500 to make the college football playoff which implies a 3.8% chance.

