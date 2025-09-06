  • home icon
  "I'm three haircuts away from looking like you": Missouri HC Eliah Drinkwitz takes hilarious swipe at Paul Finebaum's baldness on live TV

"I'm three haircuts away from looking like you": Missouri HC Eliah Drinkwitz takes hilarious swipe at Paul Finebaum's baldness on live TV

By Maliha
Modified Sep 06, 2025 11:40 GMT
Paul Finebaum and Eliah Drinkwitz (Credit: Getty)
Paul Finebaum and Eliah Drinkwitz (Credit: Getty)

Eliah Drinkwitz’s Missouri Tigers kicked off their season by overwhelming the Central Arkansas Bears 61-6 on Aug. 28. Drinkwitz is now getting his squad ready for a key game against Kansas on Saturday.

Off the field, Drinkwitz continues to entertain fans with his humor. On Friday’s episode of The Paul Finebaum Show, he playfully teased the ESPN analyst about his baldness.

“Paul, I gotta be careful," Drinkwitz said. "This wind’s got my Combover going the wrong direction. I’m three haircuts away from looking like you, man. I gotta get this thing fixed.”
also-read-trending Trending

Finebaum responded with his own quip:

“I don’t know when this day will come, but if some charity in Columbia decides to have a roast honoring Coach Drink, please invite me."
This isn’t the first time Drinkwitz has ribbed Finebaum. In March on the same show, Drinkwitz asked Finebaum if he considered retirement, given the ESPN analyst's reputation for being tough on SEC coaches.

“In self-analysis, I’m not as tough as I used to be,” Finebaum replied (via Awful Announcing). “I used to be a coach killer. I know those days are over, because I’m a cheerleader for the coaches now, you know that."
However, Finebaum offered a playful warning to Drinkwitz.

"I tell you what, you coaches don’t start getting back in the National Championship Game, we will be firing a few of you."

Eliah Drinkwitz focused on execution ahead of Missouri-Kansas showdown

Saturday's game between Missouri and Kansas is one of the most anticipated clashes of the week. The Tigers and Jayhawks will meet on the field for the first time since 2011, following Missouri’s move from the Big 12 to the SEC.

During an appearance on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Friday, Eliah Drinkwitz focused on the importance of execution in Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

“It’s about execution,” Drinkwitz said (via On3). “There’s a fine line between over-hyping and getting so emotional that you don’t have poison control. You want to have the energy, you don’t want to be emotional. And we want to have great, positive energy, and be excited to play.
"I don’t think that’s going to be a problem. I think our players are going to be excited about Faurot Field being sold out. I think they’re going to be excited about playing a quality opponent and testing where they’re at as a team.”

Missouri leads the all-time series against Kansas 57-54-9 and has won five of the last six games.

Edited by Maliha
