“I’m the same Travis Hunter”: Colorado star makes his stance clear on setting “hard goals” leading up to the NFL Draft 2025

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter dominated on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, and as a result, won the 2024 Heisman Trophy as the best player in college football. With his dominant season in the books, Hunter shifts his focus to the 2005 NFL draft, where he is expected to be a top pick.

On Wednesday, Hunter released an episode of "The Travis Hunter Show." He was asked if he has any plans to change how he prepares as his NFL career begins, or if he has any hard goals. He was blunt in his response, saying that he is going to stick with what has worked for him.

"I'm the same Travis Hunter," the two-way star said (starts at 10:15). "Me putting on and doing what other people want me to do is not going to do anything for me. I'm gonna be me, do what I do, stick to my plan, and stick to what I got going on. Ain't got to work what other people saying. Just gonna do me, be me."

What teams are most likely to draft Travis Hunter?

While the first overall pick is a possibility, the Tennessee Titans appear likely to pick a quarterback. Another team in the top five, the New York Giants, also seem likely to pick a quarterback.

So, that leaves three teams in the top five with a chance to pick Hunter, the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both the Patriots and Jaguars already have young and promising quarterbacks. So, they are unlikely to pick another.

The Cleveland Browns could use a young quarterback, but they have Deshaun Watson under contract for another season. As a result, the Browns could stick with Watson for one more season, pick a skill position player like Travis Hunter and then try to pick their franchise quarterback next season.

Most mock drafts predict that Hunter will be selected in the top five by one of those three teams. Other highly regarded skill-position players include edge rusher Abdul Carter, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and cornerback Will Johnson. So Hunter's selection by the first team that does not draft a quarterback is assured.

