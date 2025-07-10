"I'm not tripping over video game": Kaidon Salter has blunt reaction to his EA Sports College Football 26 ratings

Now that Shedeur Sanders has joined the Cleveland Browns, Coach Prime is looking toward new talent to guide the Buffaloes offense. He’s brought in two quarterbacks, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and highly-regarded freshman Julian Lewis.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted Wednesday on the “Well Off Media” YouTube channel, which regularly shares inside access to the Buffaloes, Salter was seen training in the gym and dancing to music when someone asked about his EA Sports College Football 26 rating.

“I feel like you got snubbed in your overall game rating,” someone said off-camera.

“Yeah, bro,” Salter said (Timestamp: 6:04). “ 79 game. I think I was 78 last year. It's cool though. I'm not tripping over video game.”

While Salter thinks his overall rating is a 79, it’s actually listed at 88, making him one of the top 20 quarterbacks in College Football 26. In comparison, freshman Julian Lewis is rated at 79. Salter ranks ninth among the fastest quarterbacks in the game with 90 Speed and 92 Acceleration.

CFB analyst on Kaidon Salter’s part in Colorado’s future success

Kaidon Salter is the kind of quarterback who can throw the ball and run it effectively. Over four seasons at Liberty, he passed for 5,887 yards and 56 touchdowns while rushing for 2,013 yards and 21 scores.

In 2024, he threw for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, with a 56.3% completion rate. He also ran for 587 yards and seven touchdowns.

During a CBS interview on July 1, college football analyst Bud Elliott said that Colorado’s success this season could depend heavily on Salter's run game.

“You’re gonna have to be on the run game more,” Elliott said. “And I think one of the interesting perks to that is whether quarterback Kaidon Salter is gonna be the star. If he’s the guy, he’s a guy who’s a legitimate threat with his legs. If you go back to Liberty, they made the Fiesta Bowl in 2023 in large part because he was such a good runner.

"And I know he was unhappy last year at Liberty. He tried to transfer out. … He was trying to level up. He didn’t have the year he wanted to have last year but I have to think the athleticism is still there but if he’s happy and motivated and locked in that could be a major part in helping Colorado’s run game going along, cause he’s a real threat with his legs.”

Colorado will open its 2025 season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech at home. It will become clear in time who the starting quarterback between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis will be, or if the Buffaloes will play them in tandem.

