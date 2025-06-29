  • home icon
  "I'm trying to get all that stuff out of the way before season": Arch Manning opens up on major off-field pursuits before 2025 campaign

By Deepesh Nair
Published Jun 29, 2025 17:29 GMT
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
Texas football QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn

Heading into the 2025 season, Arch Manning will be taking over the Texas’ starting QB role after waiting behind Quinn Ewers for almost two years. While the time has come for the gunslinger to showcase his skills and beef up his brand value in the college world, Manning wants to keep it slow and balance things on and off the field.

He already enjoys a NIL valuation of $6.8 million, which is the highest for a quarterback in the 2025 season.

He only had a major partnership with Panini America until last year, but the number soared after he inked major deals with some of the largest business giants in the country.

The youngster is recently busy with the annual Manning Passing Academy camp at Nicholls State University.

While speaking to the reporters present at the event, Manning mentioned that it is very essential for him to manage NIL and fulfill the endorsement obligations before the season kicks off.

As soon as the season starts, he won't be focusing on any other off-field pursuits, and it will be football all year for him.

He admitted to drawing inspiration from his legendary uncles' college careers and how they managed their off-field pursuits, although NIL was never a big deal in the 90s.

“I’m trying to get all that stuff out of the way before the season,” Manning said at the Manning Passing Academy.
“Obviously, you want to take advantage of what you can and make the right decisions on partnering with companies, but I’m focused on ball. I think I kind of go with my gut and see what other people have done, who’s done it the right or wrong way.
"I’ve got a lot of support with my family and go with my gut at the end of the day and try not to do too much,” he added.

Arch Manning draws praises from Garrett Nussmeier at Manning Passing Academy

The grand event at Nicholls State University saw some of the biggest names in college football. The LSU quarterback, who has also been Manning’s close friend while growing up in the state of Louisiana, claimed that the Texas QB is on the right track. His development over the years has been fantastic.

Nussmeier mentioned that a part of him looks at Manning and seeks inspiration from his style. Although Manning would say Nussmeier is a mentor-like figure to him, but the Texas passer has evolved a lot sitting behind Ewers and training under some of the finest coaches.

Expect nothing less than a 12+ game winning season from Manning as Steve Sarkisian and Co. aim for a national championship.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
