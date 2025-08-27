  • home icon
  • "I'm trying to be my own guy": Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola turns down Patrick Mahomes comparison with solid response

By Maliha
Published Aug 27, 2025 15:53 GMT
Dylan Raiola and Patrick Mahomes (Credit-Instagram/dylan.raiola, patrickmahomes)
Many view Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola as a mirror image of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Some even refer to Raiola as a younger version of Mahomes, while others mock him harshly for mimicking the three-time Super Bowl champion.

But the Huskers signal-caller isn’t willing to accept the copycat tag.

"Everybody be like, 'Oh, he wants to be like him,' and all this stuff," Raiola said (via CBS Sports). "I can't get mad at God for making me look like him.
"Every time a little kid around here is like, 'Yo, mini-Mahomes!' I'm like, 'What'd you say? What's my name?' I'm trying to be my own guy."
also-read-trending Trending
Raiola’s similarity to Mahomes actually went viral last summer before he even took a snap for Matt Rhule's squad. From the identical haircut to the sunglasses, the clothing style, pregame warmups and even wearing the same jersey number, the likeness is unbelievable.

On the field, Raiola has also flashed Mahomes-like traits, particularly with his knack for extending plays.

However, Mahomes has no issue with Raiola’s similarities. In fact, the Chiefs quarterback admitted that he himself looked up to MLB legend Alex Rodriguez by even playing shortstop and trying to emulate his moves. It was something that shaped him into the player he became.

Dylan Raiola reflects on first meeting with Patrick Mahomes

Dylan Raiola has developed a strong connection with Patrick Mahomes, who even shared his phone number with the Nebraska quarterback during their second encounter in Texas.

But their first meeting was more low-key.

“So, we kind of train with the same people,” Raiola said (via On3). “We were in Texas at the same time and kind of crossed paths. I had the opportunity to kind of watch him just throw.
"Talked to him, introduced myself, and like any other person, he’s just a normal guy. Respects and likes to relate to other people. That was kind of the first time we met.”

Raiola admitted that his conversations with Mahomes often go beyond football. He also maintains relationships with the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford and has also started connecting with former New England Patriots legendary QB Tom Brady.

