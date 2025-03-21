"I'm trying to take that approach": Julian Sayin plans to follow in the footsteps of Will Howard amid the battle for the starting role

Julian Sayin is currently competing for the Ohio State starting quarterback role for next season. The former five-star prospect is one of the three top options in line for the starting job at the Buckeyes spring camp, and he is considered the favorite for the role in many quarters.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday at Ohio State spring practice, Julian Sayin discussed how influential Will Howard was in the team last season and why he plans to follow his approach. Howard served as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback last season after transferring from Kansas State and led them to the national title.

“Will was a really great leader for this team and it was fun to watch,” Sayin said in an Ohio State press conference session on Wednesday. “He was someone who everyone kind of could relate to, and liked by everyone.

“I think if you went around the Woody and asked about Will Howard, everyone would have good things to say about him. So I think that's something that – I'm trying to take that approach.”

Julian Sayin had the opportunity to learn from Will Howard in the run to the national championship last season. This gave him a lot of clues on how things work in the college football landscape.

Ryan Day sets expectations for Julian Sayin and others

After leading Ohio State to the national championship last season, Ryan Day is not compromising the standard of the program in any form. The coach aims to repeat the feat in 2025.

Following the Buckeyes’ first spring practice of the year, Day made clear what he's expecting from the successor to Will Howard at the quarterback role. He's looking to have a signal-caller that can take the program to the next level on offense.

"There's so much that comes with winning the job. And as you guys know, the quarterback position, there's just so much that goes with it," Day told the media on Monday, according to Steve Helwagen of Bucknuts.

"So to me, it's the process of understanding how to get better and then continually working. And when you make a mistake, you learn from that mistake and you grow quickly. And a lot of it has to do with their preparation."

Julian Sayin is competing for the starting role with redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz and incoming freshman Tavien St. Clair. A host of analysts and former Ohio State players have touted Sayin for the role. However, he will need to earn it by convincing the coaching staff.

