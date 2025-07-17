"I'm uninstalling College Football 26" - Madden streamer Big Game Bengal goes on furious rant after getting "f**ked over" in latest game

Popular gamer and streamer Big Game Bengal threatened to uninstall College Football 26 in a recent post on his X account. Bengal was on a stream where he was in a career mode, using the Purdue Boilermakers.
In the video, Bengal’s team was getting beaten in the Rose Bowl by the Michigan Wolverines.
“I’m uninstalling College Football 26,” Big Game Bengal tweeted on Wednesday.
However, barely an hour later, Bengal posted his Twitch link and declared he was “still live.”
A lot of fans and gamers have been sharing reviews of College Football 26, mostly in comparison with its predecessor, College Football 25, and Madden.
Vice’s Anthony Frankline II did an in-depth review of the game, where he looked at different aspects that were improved.
Notable improvements to gameplay in College Football 26
Improved animation
The game animation in College Football 26 is a great improvement from last year's iteration. This is obvious in the tackling physics. Another imrpovement from the last edition is the defenders’ angles.
The punt coverage has also been fixed. In the previous edition, getting a stop on fourth down would either have a user stop roughing or control the man coming off the edge.
Improved music
Music is another aspect that has fans raving about College Football 26. The new music menu is a great upgrade from the monotonous drums in College Football 25. The upgrade in music is particularly important for those long stretches of time spent in the menus in Dynasty mode.
One of the things EA Sports did differently this time is make marching band covers of popular songs, bringing pop vibes into the arena.
Dynasty Mode
Dynasty mode is the undisputed king of EA Sports College Football, and it’s even better this year. Everything a user needs for his/her team is on the recruiting screens, making it easier to build a team to a user's preferred taste.
To make it more interesting, users can lock into recruiting battles with other programs, working to beat them in the race for the best prospects. That’s another layer of believability added to the game, helping bring all the recruiting drama a user can bring to life on screen.
Worth mentioning is also the high school football in Road to Glory, making the entire path of a college football player traceable.