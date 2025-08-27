"I'm not using ChatGPT on my sideline": Dan Lanning cracks up reporters with savage response to AI's impact on college football

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning was asked about artificial intelligence being used in football on Monday. The NFL recently extended a deal with Microsoft for AI innovation, helping with things like play calling and roster decisions.When a reporter asked Lanning what his opinion was on the matter, he said:“I didn't know that happened. I'm not using ChatGPT on my sideline. … I mean, you're interested in what kind of information that provides, but I don't know if that's made it to us.&quot;I mean, I think AI is something that's going to continue to grow. It'll continue to be a part of the game, probably as much as anything from a scouting standpoint, but it's still the early days, probably for us at our level there.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRight now, college teams mostly use AI for scouting and recruiting. On the media side, ESPN has partnered with Teamworks to bring AI tools to its research team. That partnership could lead to better game analysis using things like player tracking and video breakdowns.Dan Lanning on starting the 2025 seasonIt is game week for the No. 7-ranked Oregon Ducks as they will face Montana State at home on Saturday.“I get to go play a football game against a really good opponent,” Dan Lanning said on Monday. “Coach (Brent) Vigen has done an unbelievable job with his team. He's the second-winningest coach in Montana State history.”Lanning also added that the main focus is on the Ducks playing their own game. He knows there are some unknowns about the other team since it’s the first game and both sides have made changes.Talking about how the team has made itself better throughout camp, Lanning said:“I think we're ready to hit another team. We're trying. We're ready to hit somebody else other than ourselves. That being said, I think there's a lot of respect for this team that we're about to play, and I think it's a great first team to have that opportunity for so we will take all the days of prep that we can get.”Dan Lanning said what he’s most proud of during fall camp is that there wasn’t a single day where the team did not get better. He felt they made progress every day, and he praised the players for showing the maturity to come in and consistently put in the work.