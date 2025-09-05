"I'm worried about Alabama right now": Urban Meyer makes critical remarks about Kalen DeBoer following big fumble in 2025 season opener

Kalen DeBoer was expected to kick off 2025 with a big win over the Florida State Seminoles last Saturday. However, Alabama crumbled big time against an FSU defense that proved to be too strong for TY Simpson & Co. It was more or less a lopsided game, with Alabama going down 31-17 by the final whistle. Criticism and hate from Bama fans knew no bounds.

Ad

DeBoer found himself in hot water and has now been listed as a top candidate in the host seat coaches list heading into Week 2. Reacting to the whole scenario, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer claimed DeBoer is a phenomenal strategist and there is a limit to what a coach can do. Ultimately those are the players who execute the plans on the field.

Meyer was speaking to Colin Cowherd on Thursday, where he shared his thoughts on Alabama's Week 1 debacle. He suggested that veterans in the locker room should step up and take charge of the team next time when they enter the field.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I'm worried about Alabama right now. I saw things that are signs that there's something, either in a locker room or something. You know, I made this comment on the big dude. I believe that he better have some grown ass man in that locker room, Ryan Day. When they lost to the Wolverines last year, they flipped it around,” Meyer said to Cowherd on his show. [Timestamp - 3:00]

Ad

Ad

The veteran coach mentioned that older players are often considered the backbone of any team since they have experienced ups and downs well enough to guide the young athletes.

“A coach is a coach. I get it. But at some point those veterans—and I use the term grown-ass men show up in that locker room and get that right; coaches can't get there right. Coaches do the best they can,” he added.

Ad

Kalen DeBoer claims Alabama needs to be more violent

Earlier this week, while speaking in the SEC coaches' teleconference, DeBoer shared the importance of being violent. By violence he meant going offensive in terms of strategies and command control throughout the game.

"You got to have... Violence. Violent with your hands. You've got to be explosive. I think a lot of it just comes down to doing your job and building extreme, high-level trust,” DeBoer said per SI.

Alabama will next play LA Monroe in Week 2. Entering the game, DeBoer and Co. are clear favorites and are expected to secure their first win of the season. If they aspire to make the playoff, at least 11 wins are necessary this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!