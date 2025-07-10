"I didn't make it to where I made it if I didn't work": Deion Sanders makes eye-catching revelation about blending in as players coach at Colorado

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was at the Big 12 Media Days in Dallas on Wednesday. It was his first public appearance since April, and he did not talk much about the health issue that kept him away.

Ad

Sanders was asked how he balances being close with his players while also pushing them to success.

“These guys know I did it," Sanders said. "It’s different when you’re coaching and they know you were once there.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He added that he understands players, parents and coaches because he’s been all three. That has helped him connect better with everyone involved.

“Because you wore all three hats, it’s easy to have communication," Sanders said. "I mean, me and my kids on the team, we talk about everything. I love these young men and I just don’t want them to be professional athletes, man, I want them to be professionals. That’s the thing.”

Ad

Trending

And while he is supportive, Sanders ensures his team knows how important hard work is.

“But there’s accountability and there’s want and there’s need," Sanders said. "I didn’t make it to where I made it if I didn’t work. And every once in a while, I remind them of how much work was put in to be that type of guy.”

Ad

Ad

Deion Sanders on his goal for the 2025 season

Ahead of the 2025 season, expectations for Deion Sanders’ team remain relatively low. That’s mostly because its two star players, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter, have moved on to the NFL.

Colorado continues to develop its other players, and adding talent through the transfer portal. However, there have been questions about whether the team can replicate its success from last season.

Ad

Sanders communicated on Wednesday what his goal for the upcoming campaign is.

“We want to win,” Sanders said. “We want to win at all costs. We want to be in the (Big 12) championship game. That’s all we’re playing for. We play to win, we don’t play just to compete.”

In 2024, the expectations on the Buffs were more or less the same. They were only predicted to win 5.5 games, but they finished with nine wins. For 2025, BetMGM has their win total set at 6.5 games, with odds favoring them to win seven.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More