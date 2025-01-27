"I may make the transition soon": Coach Prime's favorite pal Travis Hunter hints at baseball career as a multi-talented athlete 

Colorado star Travis Hunter hinted that he is looking to build a professional career as a two-sport athlete like Coach Prime. He stated that baseball is another sport where he feels he can flourish and build a successful career.

On his eponymous show last week, Travis Hunter talked about how he plays lots of sports apart from football and is a versatile athlete. He then went on to state the various sports he can play and explained that he could potentially make the transition as a baseball player in the future. Hunter then talked about which position would suit him best in baseball.

"If y'all don't know, I could play a lot of sports. But you would never know cause I play football," Hunter said. "But I can play basketball too. I can run track. I could do long jump, high jump, I could play baseball if I felt like it."

"Baseball making that money. So like I may make the transition soon. Be like a Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, go ahead and get my M's over there too while I get my M's in the NFL. Cause like, I could go out there and be a good outfielder for you. I can steal a base for you. I can't hit for nothing. But I can learn that."

Travis Hunter further talked about how he believes he would excel as a professional in swimming and golf as well.

"Swimming? I'm like Michael Phelps. Golf? That's easy to learn. I feel like golf is easy to learn. Most versatile athelte in sports is me."

The two-way star had two impressive seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. Hunter was also honored as the 2024 Heisman winner, solidifying himself as the best college football player of the season. He is now projected to be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ex-Heisman winner Cam Newton doubles down on Titans drafting Travis Hunter with the No.1 pick

The Tennessee Titans have the No.1 overall pick in this year's draft, and former Heisman winner Cam Newton believes that the team should invest their pick in drafting Travis Hunter.

On last Thursday's episode of ESPN's 'First Take,' Cam Newton explained why drafting the Colorado star could be beneficial for Brian Callahan and his team. He stated that while the quarterback is a key player on any team, the league will now see another two-way star like Hunter anytime soon.

"You cannot win without a quarterback in this league, but there ain't no Travis Hunters coming out in the next one or two years bro," Newton said. "Offensively and defensively, If I'm picking a guy. I'm thinking about multiple things."

"Can he play? That's number one. Number two: can he sell tickets?..... And it's almost damage control if you pick another quarterback. Go get a veteran, go get a quarterback in free agency more so than a younger quarterback." (TS- 5:41 onwards)

As Travis Hunter's draft projection continues to be the talk of the town, several experts have also shared their opinions on whether he should focus on one role or continue playing both sides of the ball. It will be interesting to see which team decides to draft Hunter in April.

