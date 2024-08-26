"I did not mean to show everyone": Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders hesitates to show Colorado Buffaloes jersey

Shilo Sanders gave fans a glimpse of Colorado’s new uniform in a video ahead of the team's first season on its return to the Big 12. With a couple of days until the Buffaloes play their first game of the 2024 season, the team's uniforms are yet to be unveiled.

However, the uniforms appear to be ready and will be unveiled before Colorado’s opening game of the season. Shilo Sanders, nonetheless, showed fans what it looks like as he visited the university sports store while making an exclusive video for his YouTube channel.

"I think this is all I need,” Sanders said picking up the possible Colorado new uniform.

“This is the new jersey. … I don't think y'all were supposed to see this. The new jerseys look cool. I'm sorry I did not mean to show everyone. I'm not gonna show the front."

Deion Sanders has had a hand in the new uniform design

Shilo Sanders’ father and coach Deion Sanders played a part in the designing of the new Colorado uniform. The Pro Football Hall of Famers knows quite a lot about branding and noted that he offered some input to the overall design of the uniform, in the fall camp press conference.

“A heavy hand,” Deion Sanders responded when asked what role he played in the design during the fall camp media session. “You’re going to see them real soon.”

Sander explained what a well-designed jersey could help a team achieve, especially as college football becomes increasingly marketable.

“Well, uniforms don’t win or lose games. They just enhance the look. They just help provoke sales more, selling more merchandise,” Deion Sanders said.

“Everywhere we’ve gone, we’ve always enhanced the look – from several different high schools to college at Jackson and now here. So not only the uniforms, the cleats to match the uniforms. Those are gonna be suitable, as well.”

Huge season ahead for Shilo Sanders in 2024

Shilo Sanders has had quite a journey in college football. The defensive back is set to play his final season in the landscape in 2024 and will hope to end his college career on a high with the Buffaloes.

Sanders was one of Colorado's defensive leaders in the 2023 college football season and is expected to continue that role in 2024. He will also play a crucial part in the team's quest for success this season.

Shilo Sanders will make his way to the NFL after this season, following in the footsteps of his father. His performances this season will have a lot of bearing on his draft stock.

