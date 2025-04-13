“I miss suits”: College fans react to Kalen DeBoer’s outfit for Alabama’s A-Day

This Saturday brought Alabama’s annual A-Day, marking the close of the spring practice period. While the event didn’t feature the traditional scrimmage between Crimson and White squads, it still gave Alabama fans a chance to see their players and new arrivals in action.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer sported casual clothing during the event, prompting some fans to comment on his attire.

"I miss suits," one fan wrote.

"This man has no aura I fear," another fan commented.

Some, however, dismissed the criticism and defended DeBoer’s choice of clothing:

"And we care why? For those who complained about what he worse last year, they need to get over themselves. I don't care what the man wears. I want him to bring a better team to the field and what he is wearing has nothing to do with that," one wrote.

"My boy coming proper this year LFG," another wrote.

Here are other reactions:

"I have to admit, he looks like a pro in that," one fan said.

"Better be in suits for games," another added.

Kalen DeBoer's message to Alabama's departing players

Before the start of A-Day 2025, coach Kalen DeBoer took a moment to honor the outgoing members of the 2024 football team, especially its captains:

"This moment, and I had a chance to see up close and personal – it was a new experience for me – what this is all about," DeBoer said during the event. "This is a special moment right here on a special day to put these guys and the legacy that they are leaving."

"The legacy that these guys are continuing to leave ... and what they have done here and what they will continue to do representing us, not only just in football in the future, but life after football ... success is going to follow these guys, I can promise you, wherever they go."

In 2025, DeBoer will aim to return Alabama to its championship standards. The 2024 season ended with a 9-4 record and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan. The Crimson Tide missed both the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff — their first season without double-digit wins since Nick Saban’s debut year in 2007.

