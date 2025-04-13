“I miss suits”: College fans react to Kalen DeBoer’s outfit for Alabama’s A-Day

By Andrés Linares
Modified Apr 13, 2025 00:41 GMT
NCAA Football: Alabama A-Day Spring Game - Source: Imagn
College fans react to Kalen DeBoer’s outfit for Alabama’s A-Day - Image source: Imagn

This Saturday brought Alabama’s annual A-Day, marking the close of the spring practice period. While the event didn’t feature the traditional scrimmage between Crimson and White squads, it still gave Alabama fans a chance to see their players and new arrivals in action.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer sported casual clothing during the event, prompting some fans to comment on his attire.

"I miss suits," one fan wrote.
Ad
"This man has no aura I fear," another fan commented.

Some, however, dismissed the criticism and defended DeBoer’s choice of clothing:

"And we care why? For those who complained about what he worse last year, they need to get over themselves. I don't care what the man wears. I want him to bring a better team to the field and what he is wearing has nothing to do with that," one wrote.
Ad
"My boy coming proper this year LFG," another wrote.

Here are other reactions:

"I have to admit, he looks like a pro in that," one fan said.
"Better be in suits for games," another added.

Kalen DeBoer's message to Alabama's departing players

Before the start of A-Day 2025, coach Kalen DeBoer took a moment to honor the outgoing members of the 2024 football team, especially its captains:

Ad
"This moment, and I had a chance to see up close and personal – it was a new experience for me – what this is all about," DeBoer said during the event. "This is a special moment right here on a special day to put these guys and the legacy that they are leaving."
"The legacy that these guys are continuing to leave ... and what they have done here and what they will continue to do representing us, not only just in football in the future, but life after football ... success is going to follow these guys, I can promise you, wherever they go."

In 2025, DeBoer will aim to return Alabama to its championship standards. The 2024 season ended with a 9-4 record and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan. The Crimson Tide missed both the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff — their first season without double-digit wins since Nick Saban’s debut year in 2007.

About the author
Andrés Linares

Andrés Linares

Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.

Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.

His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.

Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications