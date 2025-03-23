"I miss it terribly": When Urban Meyer let his heart out over the absence of coaching in retired life

Urban Meyer announced his retirement from coaching for the second time after the conclusion of the 2018 college football season. Just like he did at Florida, he had significant success at Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to three Big Ten titles and a national championship.

Ad

In November 2019, Meyer appeared on the "Move the Sticks" podcast where he discussed a host of things with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks. Navigating through his first year out of football after leaving Ohio State, Meyer was asked if he missed coaching.

“I miss it terribly,” Meyer said (28:10). “There are things I don't miss and there are things that I miss. I miss the team, I miss the staff meetings. I miss finding greatness. One of the things that there's been criticism in the past about giving people too many chances or being too loyal to a player. Keep those coming. Those are criticisms that I believe in.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I believe in people and I believe that everybody sitting in that room that I'm coaching, there's greatness in them and it's the coach's job to find them. I don't believe in elimination. That's just the way I've always been. So, I do miss that.”

Meyer took on a broadcast role at FOX following his departure from the Buckeyes. He left the job after securing another coaching opportunity, joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

Ad

Ad

Urban Meyer stresses the need to always learn as a coach

Urban Meyer was considered one of the most knowledgeable coaches during his days in college football. He possessed a deep knowledge of the game that ensured his success across different programs. Meyer credited this to consistently learning from other coaches.

“When I was 35 years old head coach of Bowling Green, I understood the way Larry Johnson, the best D-line coach in the country teaches,” Meyer said (17:20). So I think you have to be one (that's ready to learn). I'm learning right now, I'm learning from you guys, and the minutes you quit learning, that's when you fail miserably."

Meyer will go down as one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football. He won three national championships and seven conference titles across different programs. His constant strife to learn from others paid off in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place