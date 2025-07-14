"I was naive" - Shane Beamer reveals true feelings on LaNorris Sellers' $8,000,000 offer to leave South Carolina

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has offered his thoughts on the initial rumblings that LaNorris Sellers had an $8 million offer at the table to transfer. It was reported last month that Sellers had a few offers from different programs to flip his loyalty, with one offer getting as high as the $8 million mark. However, when it was all said and done, Sellers opted to remain in his home state.

Beamer was asked about these reports during SEC media day today. The Gamecocks coach couldn't see why Sellers would even consider leaving South Carolina.

“I think he knows one, this is home, and he has everything that he needs here to be successful,” Beamer said. “Not to get into his business but we didn’t have a lot of in depth conversations in regards to, ‘Hey man, I really want you to stay, and are you leaving?’ ... Maybe I was naive, but I knew he loved it here.”

“He’s coming off the season as a starting quarterback where he wins nine games,” Beamer added. “He’s playing as well as any quarterback in the country at the end of last season. He’s coming back on a really good team and he loves being here. So, it’s like, ‘Why the hell would you leave?’"

The veteran coach went on to explain he and Sellers never discussed the prospect of the QB leaving because of how outlandish the possibility always seemed.

LaNorris Sellers looks to continue impressive campaign with South Carolina in 2025

Sellers is coming off of an impressive freshman campaign with South Carolina, in which he led the Gamecocks to an 8-4 record, passing for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The dual-threat signal-caller also proved to be dangerous on the ground, rushing the football 166 times for 674 yards and seven scores.

NCAA Football: Citrus Bowl-South Carolina at Illinois - Source: Imagn

The 20-year-old is considered by many to be one of the best young quarterbacks in college football today. The 6'3", 240-pounder already has a 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year award under his belt. It will be interesting to see if the combo of Sellers and Beamer can continue their success when 2025 gets underway.

Sellers and the Gamecocks will get their season started against Virginia Tech on August 31.

