"I need you focusing on football": Ex Georgia QB sounds off on Carson Beck after messy offseason 

Carson Beck hasn’t played a single snap for Miami yet, but the noise is already louder than the signal.

Former Georgia quarterback and analyst Aaron Murray didn't hold back when asked about Beck’s future in the Hurricanes during a recent podcast appearance with JD Pickell.

Beck, once projected to be the No.1 pick in the NFL draft, transferred to Miami after a turbulent year in Georgia. But instead of commanding headlines for offseason workouts, the 23-year-old has made waves for the wrong reasons.

“There’s too much mess,” Murray said. “It's too much for a guy that's going to be 23, 24 years old. I need you focusing on football.”

Murray had praised Becks’ raw tools: size, arm strength and anticipation, and drew comparisons to Cam Ward, who went from being a mid-round prospect to the No.1 pick after a storming final season. But he made it clear: Beck’s physical ability isn't the concern.

"I think he checks off most boxes. I think last year, at times, he was pressing. At times, he felt like he had to be Superman, and at times, that's what caused the interceptions and mistakes.”

What raised eyebrows was his mention of locker room issues at Georgie. He hinted at a disconnect between Beck and his teammates, claiming many players rallied around backup Gunner Stockton instead.

“There are some possible character flaws that you heard from the locker room. The thing you're seeing in the off-season with all the nonsense on TikTok, the girlfriend stuff … I don't need you in the media other than ‘Hey man, I’m throwing five yards today.’”

Beck's ceiling remains sky-high, but as Miami looks to make a splash in the ACC this fall, questions around his maturity could prove as crucial as his recovery timeline.

Joel Klatt sees Carson Beck as top-10 CFB QB

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt revealed his top 10 quarterback rankings ahead of the 2025 season, and Carson Beck has made the cut.

Klatt made it clear that he's giving Beck the benefit of the doubt despite an underwhelming 2024 campaign, citing the Bulldogs' 35 dropped passes and struggling run game as key factors that impacted Beck’s numbers.

However, Klatt didn’t shy away from noting areas of concern. The UCL injury Beck suffered in the SEC championship kept him from throwing most of the offseason, meaning he had limited time to build chemistry with a new set of receivers in Miami. Off-field distractions have added to the uncertainties as well.

Despite it all, Klatt remains optimistic: “He’s a really good player,” he said. But with the spotlight firmly on Beck’s debut season with Miami, the pressure is on, and maturity, not just talent, might define his year.

