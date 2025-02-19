"I don't need to get paid": Cam Ward takes hilarious jab at Shedeur Sanders as CU takes a Gatorade break during practice session

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward appeared in a Well Off Media video together on Tuesday. The two QBs are projected to be the first two QBs off the board at the 2025 NFL draft. However, the order the two players will be picked is unclear.

With the draft only a few months away, there has been a lot of debate in the media about which player should be picked first. Thus, it was a surprise to see the two of them competing with each other. However, based on how they were speaking to each other, it was not entirely friendly.

After a drill, Sanders went to get some Gatorade, which caused Ward to say (starts at 6:05):

"I hope you not getting no water, we just had the first drill. Oh that's how you feel, you getting water, we ain't even done with the first drill. That's how it is in Colorado though. That's how it is for a nine win man."

Sanders responded, saying he wasn't getting water, instead he was getting Gatorade.

"I didn't have water, I drink Gatorade, the sh*t I get paid for," the CU QB said.

Cam Ward had another quick response, saying he does not need a Gatorade sponsor because of how much he is going to get paid to play football.

"That's cool, I don't need to get paid. Football pays me. You can have Gatorade," Ward said.

Shedeur Sanders confirms his draft day plans on his podcast

Shedeur Sanders is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, unlike most other NFL draft picks, he does not plan on attending the NFL draft. Instead, he will be having a draft party with his family and friends in Boulder. He spoke about this on his podcast, "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders" on Tuesday.

"We most likely do Colorado or Dallas we ain’t really decided like fully yet but yeah we plan on doing it like event thing and where it’ll be fun," Shedeur added.

"It’ll be more family, friends, be able to come. Because the only thing we going to the draft is just like I want to spend those moments with my people."

The team Sanders has been linked to the most throughout the draft process has been the New York Giants.

