"I don't need recharging": Deion Sanders issues major health update ahead of Colorado's big game against Utah

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has expressed his eagerness to get the season going as his team faces Utah on its bye week return. Coach Prime, as he’s famously known, has been through health ordeals throughout this year, the latest being a surgery earlier this month.

Still recovering from the surgery, many expect that Sanders would welcome the bye week as an opportunity to rest after Colorado’s win against Iowa State. However, he has dismissed the rest as unimportant to him, stressing how much he wanted to continue after the big win against the Cyclones. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said:

“It wasn’t important for me. I like to go. After a win like that, you want to keep going. You don’t want a bye week. You want to keep the momentum going. And keep going, period.”

Sanders’ latest surgery was due to blood clots, an issue he has been battling for years. This hasn’t deterred the two-time Super Bowl champion, who was seen coaching from a golf cart in practice during the bye week.

An inspiring figure who has always professed his faith publicly, Deion Sanders maintained that God is a source of strength for him, saying:

“I don’t need recharging, man. I mean, God got me. I know that sounds like a cliche, but I’m not lying. God got me. So, when I go through things, it’s for others to glean from and say, ‘You know what? If he can fight through this, I can fight through that. If he can walk through that storm, I can walk through that storm.’ It’s not for me because I know he has me, and I’m one of his soldiers, and he uses me mightily.”

Deion Sanders excited about team improvement heading into game against Utah

Deion Sanders’ Colorado got off to a rocky start this fall, heading into Week 9 with a 3-4 record. While the Buffs could have won a couple of the games they lost, their coach is choosing to see the bright side. During his Tuesday presser, Coach Prime expressed happiness at the prospect of improvement. He said:

“I can’t identify one game that that team was better than us, and they kicked their butts. I can’t identify that. I’m not happy with what we are, but I’m happy with where we’re going because you got to think about improvement.”

The Utah vs. Colorado game is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 p.m. (ET) on Saturday.

