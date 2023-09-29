“I was never going to miss the game”: Steve Sarkasian’s wife Loreal makes her Kansas at Texas game priorities clear

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have enjoyed a great start to the 2023 season. They have come out on top in every game that they have played by quite a margin. So how could anyone miss their game, especially if you are rooting for them.

Sarkisian's wife, Loreal, was in Paris to catch the fashion week due to which many thought that she might not make it to Austin to see the Longhorns take on the Kansas Jayhawks this weekend. However, an update on social media has made her priorities clear.

For everyone who thought Loreal Sarkisian won't be there to cheer her husband Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns this weekend, she has shared an update.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo from inside a flight and revealed that she was headed to Austin to catch her husband's team in action. Who could miss such a dominant team play, especially with the front row seats to all the action.

"I was never going to miss the game! Headed back to Austin," she wrote along with the photo on her Instagram story.

Loreal had earlier shared the videos of her time in Paris, enjoying the Givenchy fashion week. She also enjoyed a lovely dinner with music in the french capital. But now, it's time for the Longhorns to put on a show to celebrate her return home.

Steve Sarkisian looks set for a dominant season with the Longhorns

The Texas football program looks to be in good hands with Steve Sarkisian. No team has been able to really give them a scare till now and they have already faced Alabama.

They sit comfortably with a 4-0 record going into week 5. Texas losing the game against the Jayhawks is a longshot, but in all possibilities that could turn to reality. Football is a funny game with a history of giant killing, so Sarkisian won't take his opponents lightly at all.

He will have his wife Loreal cheering his boys from the sidelines. Can he ensure Texas' formidable run continues? Will the Longhorns make it to the college football playoffs and end Georgia's reign as national champions this season?