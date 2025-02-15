"I never lost in high school": Clemson QB Cade Klubnik gets candid on dealing with adversity

Cade Klubnik arrived at Clemson as a five-star prospect and the top-rated quarterback in the class of 2022, but the Tigers haven't lived up to their standard since then.

In a recent episode of the “Pure Athlete” podcast, Klubnik discussed the adversity he has faced at the collegiate level. The quarterback had it pretty smooth at middle school and high school but the situation isn't the same at Clemson.

“I definitely did not go through it in terms of losing games in high school,” Klubnik said (Timestamp 18:25). “I never lost a game in high school. I never lost a game in middle school.

“Going 4-4 was the best thing I could ever ask for in my career because it's really easy to lead when you're winning and it's really hard to lead whenever you're losing.”

“It's easy to talk when everything is going well. It's just words flowing, everybody talking. But when you're losing a lot and especially with the standard that is here, it's very quiet and nobody wants to step up.”

Clemson has suffered 11 losses in Cade Klubnik's three seasons, including consecutive four-loss seasons, preventing it from competing on the national stage. Nonetheless, the quarterback continues to work hard to help the program return to its rightful place in college football.

Cade Klubnik believes leadership is his God's given blessing

As Clemson struggles to meet the standards of previous years, the team needs leaders who can help get things back on track. Cade Klubnik has stepped into this role, believing his leadership ability is a blessing from God.

“Tajh Boyd always says ‘If you ask a group of people, 100% of them would say that they're a leader. But when crap hits the fan, 95% of them are looking for somebody to follow,” Klubnik said (Timestamp 19:17).

“And the reality is that you have to be that person. You have to be the person that steps up and leads in ways that nobody else does. And I feel like that's just something God bless me with, being able to lead when it's not easy.”

After winning the ACC championship and appearing in the College Football Playoff in 2024, there are a lot of eyes on Clemson ahead of 2025. Without a doubt, Klubnik will be crucial in achieving their lofty goals.

