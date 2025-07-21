"I never thought this was possible" - Colin Cowherd mocks SEC while anointing Big Ten as premier college football conference

Colin Cowherd has further ignited the Southeastern Conference-Big Ten debate. The SEC has been the gold standard of college football in the last two decades, but the Big Ten seems to be taking over. Big Ten teams have won the last two national championships.On Monday's edition of “The Herd,” Cowherd contends the Big Ten has finally overtaken the SEC as the premier conference of college football. The analyst backed his claim with the results of the clashes between teams from both leagues in the last two seasons.“It's going to be hard to stomach for a lot of people; the Big Ten is officially better than the SEC,” Cowherd said. “It's not just that Ohio State won the natty last year; it's that they humiliated Tennessee and dominated Texas. Texas scored 14 points.“They'd scored over 14 points in 32 straight games in the SEC. The year before, Alabama played Michigan, where Michigan won the natty. Alabama couldn't move the ball. They had barely 100 yards passing. … I think there’s a reason for it, and I never thought this was possible.”Further backing Cowherd's claim, Big Ten teams won two of the three non-CFP bowl games they played against SEC teams last season. Michigan defeated Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl and Illinois saw off South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl. The only exception was Missouri’s 27-24 win over Iowa in the Music City Bowl.Colin Cowherd believes a Big Ten team will win national championship again in 2025With Michigan and Ohio State claiming the last two national championships, Colin Cowherd has predicted a Big Ten team will win the national title again. He backed this with a trend that has been consistent since the landscape transition to the College Football Playoff era.“It should be noted, every national champion, every single one in the College Football Playoff era has been ranked inside of the preseason top six,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;And of the six preseason teams highest ranked, three are Big Ten teams.“So three of the top six ranked teams, and that tells you who's going to win the natty. In 10 of 11 national championships, 10 of the last 11, the teams in the top five, one of them has won the natty. So Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon are all in the top six this year, and that's where the national champions come from.”There's a belief in some quarters that the SEC will fight back for its crown in the upcoming season. Texas, Georgia and Alabama are among the elite teams in the league projected to challenge for the national title. However, Cowherd is not giving them a chance.