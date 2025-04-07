“I have Nick Saban’s used chewing gum”: Caller on Paul Finebaum’s show narrates wild story involving former Alabama coach

  • home icon
By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Apr 07, 2025 19:50 GMT
On Friday's episode of "The Paul Finebaum Show," a caller shared an interesting story about a piece of "odd memorabilia" he has at home. This particular piece of memorabilia belongs to legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

A caller on the program claimed that he once stalked a trash can in which Saban threw away a used piece of chewing gum. He said,

"I get me a front-row seat behind where Nick Saban was standing. And I stayed there all freaking night. But it was worth it because when he walked up on stage, he turned around and tossed his chewing gum. I've collected odd memorabilia all my life. I had to. I talked to a security guard. I told him what happened.
"I said, 'I'm gonna go get that gum.' He said, 'Nah, it's only authorized personnel,' or whatever. So, anyway, I gave the security guard $20 and he went in there and hunt it and found it, so I have Nick Saban's used chewing gum, his DNA, on ice, at the house. How bout it?"
The caller said he's confident that the gum belongs to Saban and has even been offered as high as $5,000 for the used gum.

Isaiah Bond says Nick Saban was the reason he transferred from Alabama to Texas

Isaiah Bond, out of the University of Texas, is one of the top-ranked wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft class. On Saturday's edition of the "Nightcap" podcast, he said that his decision to leave Alabama and transfer to the Longhorns was ultimately due to Saban's retiring from coaching college football.

“With Nick Saban’s departure from the school, I felt like it was a great business move for my career to head to another school,” Bond said. “The first day I was down there in Austin, I loved everything about it. I actually committed my first night there. Sark kind of, we kind of carried our relationship over from high school so it just felt organic. It felt like it was love and like it was the best decision.”

After 16 years as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban retired from coaching last year. He currently serves as an analyst for ESPN.

