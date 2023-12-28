“I am Officially in the transfer portal": 5 Landing Spots for Darian Chestnut 

Darian Chestnut, a cornerback, announced on Tuesday that he is in the transfer portal, leaving the LSU Tigers after one year.

“I am Officially in the transfer portal," Chestnut tweeted.

During his year in Baton Rouge, Chestnut, a transfer from Syracuse, played only four games, recording six tackles. Chestnut, nicknamed "Duce," has two years of eligibility remaining.

He leaves with No. 13 LSU (9-3) gearing up to face Wisconsin (7-5) on Monday.

So, with Darian Chestnut on the move, where could he end up?

5 landing spots for Darian Chestnut

Colorado Buffaloes

CU coach Deion Sanders recently sent out a wishlist for positions he needs to fill before next season. One of these positions was cornerback.

Colorado already has a strong player in this position with Travis Hunter. But Chestnut could bring an extra level of depth. Additionally, Chestnut has experience playing against top opponents, something that Colorado will need next season in its first year in the Big 12.

Alabama Crimson Tide

It is highly likely that Alabama's top cornerback, Kool-Aid McKinstry, will declare for the NFL draft, leaving a large hole in the Crimson Tide's defense. Chestnut could be used to fill this hole, maybe in a rotation role. However, as his time with fellow Southeastern Conference team LSU didn't work out, this seems unlikely to happen

Syracuse Orange

Before transferring to LSU last season, Chestnut played for the Orange. A return to Syracuse would be welcomed by the fans and would help the defense, which struggled this season.

In the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, Syracuse won only two games and conceded more than 20 points in seven of its 13 games, including a 45-0 blowout loss to Central Florida in the Boca Raton Bowl. Chestnut's return could give some life to the struggling defense.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Darian Chestnut could decide to stay in the SEC and transfer to Mississippi State. The Bulldogs won only one SEC game and recently lost cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson to USC.

USC Trojans

Darian Chestnut could decide not to fill the spot left by Nicholson, but join him at USC. Next season, the Trojans are going to be a different team. They will be without star quarterback Caleb Williams, so the need to keep the opposition's scoring in check will be of high necessity. This year's defense struggled to do that.

Adding Chestnut could give his career the boost it needs to help him reach his potential and play in the NFL one day.

