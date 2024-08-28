"I don't pay attention to none of it": $4.7M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders ignores "hate" in latest NIL deal with Gatorade 

It is no secret that Shedeur Sanders is very adept at playing the media game and taking advantage of his famous last name. It isn't a coincidence that Shedeur is the first overall player in NIL rankings in all of college athletics.

That has helped Sanders earn $4.7 million in NIL deals (per On3) which include appearances at Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton and Gatorade commercials. The latest commercial shows the Buffaloes quarterback practicing and ignoring negative press headlines while enjoying some Gatorade. Here's what he said during the clip:

"Success is all about sacrifice. The work comes first, the highlights come later. Hate, hype, I don't pay attention to none of it. I'm just focused on me. Success is only the beginning. I'm trying to be legendary."

Shedeur Sanders isn't stopping, as sportswear giant Nike announced on Wednesday that it had signed a deal with the Colorado player. He will get his own licensed line of apparel and footwear.

Sanders is the only student-athlete whose NIL valuation is above $4 million, according to On3. LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne comes closest with $3.9 million. The closest college football player dons another famous last name: Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who comes in at $3.1 million.

Shedeur Sanders' numbers in 2023

2023 was Shedeur's first year at the FBS level, having previously played with the Jackson State Tigers in the FCS. Deion Sanders also coached him at Jackson State. In his first year with the Buffs, he certainly showed potential, throwing for 3,230 yards with 27 touchdowns and only three interceptions (a career low).

However, he was the most sacked signal-caller in the nation, with 52. Although much of it is due to the poor protection his offensive line afforded him, he lacked mobility outside the pocket to get away from the rush. That said, it'll be interesting to see how his next campaign pans out.

