“I play football”: Cam Ward takes playful jab at Shedeur Sanders after receiving a sincere request from the Colorado star

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are training together with a host of other quarterbacks. The two trained together before the start of the 2024 season, their last year of college football. They are now reunited once again in preparation for a bigger stage.

Deion Sanders Jr. captured and posted the training session on YouTube on his Well Off Media page. One of the moments that transpired during the session was when Shedeur Sanders discussed his plan for the Colorado Pro Day.

The quarterback told Deion Jr. that he would be playing only his song on the Pro Day, which led to a discussion involving Cam Ward.

“For the Pro Day, I'm playing nothing but your music,” Shedeur said to Deion Jr. who's behind the camera (timestamp 10:24). “Your music is so amazing, bro.”

Deion Jr. then asked about Ward's music to which Shedeur replied:

“Cam doesn't make music.”

The Buffaloes' quarterback then had a suggestion for the Miami Hurricanes star as he said"

“Come on, bro, let's make a song. Let's drop one.”

“I play football,” Cam replied swiftly to Shedeur.

Shedeur Sanders got into the teasing as he then asked Ward if her has no hobbies outside of football.

“I play football…I want people to know me as a football player,” Cam said. “When they search up Cam Ward, it will say American footballer.”

Who will be the first selection between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft?

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are strong candidates to be selected as the first pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. Both quarterbacks have had solid college football careers and are considered as early first-round picks in Green Bay in April.

Shedeur Sanders was widely touted to be the first quarterback pick of the draft by many experts during the regular season. However, with the Tennessee Titans now holding the first-overall pick in the 2025 draft, Ward is now projected to be the top pick in the draft.

Deion Sanders has made it clear that his sons will only be available for a handful of teams in the draft. The Titans are definitely not one of them, ruling them out of contention for Shedeur. As it stands, the franchise is projected to be Ward if it will be drafting a quarterback.

Nothing is, however, certain regarding the upcoming draft. There's a lot of room from trade at the top of the draft order over the next couple of months. This could result in a change in the draft projections.

