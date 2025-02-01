“I promise you”: Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith drops blunt reaction on potentially transferring to Miami

Jeremiah Smith had an impressive freshman season with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He has already made himself a reliable weapon in the Buckeyes offense. As Smith is only a freshman, he has at least two more seasons to develop even further.

This will make him a wanted player by numerous programs, and in today's college football landscape, this means that other programs will offer Smith millions of dollars (through NIL deals) to get him to transfer.

One program that could be in the running for Smith if he ever were to transfer would be the Miami Hurricanes. However, Smith does not appear interested in this. On Instagram, the Buckeye responded to a fan query about if he were to transfer to the Hurricanes for $5 million. Smith replied to the fan with the following:

"I'm good, I promise you."

Smith is playing for Ohio State, who won the national championship last month and is expected to be in contention for the next few years. Additionally, playing for a team like Ohio State will boost his draft ranking, which is already strong.

As for the money, this is also something that Smith does not need to worry about. According to On3.com, Smith has a NIL worth of $4 million, mostly thanks to his deal with Red Bull.

While we do not know what Smith is likely to do in the future, his comments seems to suggest that he is happy with the Buckeyes.

Jeremiah Smith on Will Howard

Jeremiah Smith shared his take on quarterback Will Howard, who led the Buckeyes to the National Championship.

Speaking to The Sporting News, Smith said:

“It just shows the type of quarterback he is. In my eyes he's a first round draft pick. Will is just a great leader, on and off the field as well. He just had a great week of preparation, just leading us to this victory tonight.”

After an impressive season that capped off a good career in college, Will Howard has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Buzz says that Howard is the seventh-best quarterback available in a class led by Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. The site also predicts that Howard is likely to be a fourth-round pick.

