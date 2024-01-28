"I promise you, we will smash": Sherrone Moore anticipates a successful run as he becomes Michigan's head coach

Two days after Jim Harbaugh officially left Michigan for a return to the NFL, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was promoted to become the new head coach. Moore has been on the team since 2018 and has risen through the ranks to finally take full charge of the program.

He reinstated his commitment to ensuring the program keeps winning during his introduction on Friday. Rounding up his session with the press, Sherrone Moore offers a glimpse into what to expect in his tenure using slang popularized by Jim Harbaugh's father, Jack Harbaugh.

“From the words of the great Jack Harbaugh: We will continue to attack every day with enthusiasm unknown to mankind,” Moore said. “And I promise you: We will smash.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Sherrone Moore wants to continue Michigan Legacy

Michigan is a storied program in the world of college football and Sherrone Moore knows what that means. The coach aims to build on the program's legacy by continuing to compete for championships at every stage.

“We will do everything each day as a team to continue the legacy of championship football that has been played here at the University of Michigan over the past 144 years.

Moore further disclosed how he's anticipated a day like this since he commenced his coaching career and Michigan is a brilliant destination for this. He made it known that Ann Arbor has become his home and his family loves it within the city.

“I prepared my entire coaching career for this moment, for this opportunity, and I can't think of a better place to do it than the University of Michigan. The city of Ann Arbor, state of Michigan is home. We love this place. This is our home, this is where my daughters were born.”

Sherrone Moore is hungry for more success

The last three seasons have seen Michigan transform into a dominant force within the college football landscape. In this period, the Wolverines have won three Big Ten championships and a national title but Sherrone Moore believes what matters is their future success.

“We're not satisfied with victories of the past, but we're hungry for future success. We want to attack every day as we walk into the building as if it’s the Monday of the national title game. All hands on deck. We want to make sure that we're in the best position that we can compete on and off the field."

Moore has proved what he could do last season after leading the Wolverines into four games in the absence of Jim Harbaugh. All four encounters, which include Ohio State and Penn State, ended in a convincing win. This has notably raised his expectations at Ann Arbor.