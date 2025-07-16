"I put my back against the wall": JJ Watt delivers inspiring masterclass at alma mater Wisconsin over his insane grind in college

JJ Watt, considered one of the greatest defensive linemen of all time, returned to his alma mater at Wisconsin on Tuesday. Watt shared to the new generation of players how he gave up a full scholarship and a starting position at Central Michigan University. He opted to walk on with the Badgers.

“When I came here as a walk on, it was my dream to play for Wisconsin," Watt said. "I left a scholarship, I left a starting position, because I have a dream, and I want to go over that dream. If it fails, I want to know that I failed going for what I want to accomplish.”

He also spoke about the moment he had to tell his parents that they would have to help pay for college. Watt initially told them it was covered.

“I put my one back against the wall," Watt said. "Every single day that I came into this building, this exact building, that exact indoor, I was putting my future on the line every day. So whatever decision I made that day was a decision towards what my future was going to look like, and that's what you're doing right now.

"Whether you realize it or not, you're in a position in your life. Your future is boundless, endless.”

JJ Watt inspired the Badgers ahead of the 2025 season

JJ Watt reminded the players that as Wisconsin Badgers, they have to make the most out of their opportunity by working hard every single day.

“At the end of the day, we're all brothers together," Watt said. "You're all Wisconsin Badgers today, and when you take that field in the fall, you are all Wisconsin Badgers, and you're all representing that W, you're representing all of us that played before you and you're representing this entire state.

"I want nothing, nothing but the best for you, and I don't care what it takes to get the best."

Watt added that every player needs to hold on to each other.

“But realize that you have an opportunity in front of you right now, but every single guy in here needs to grab it and you need to hold each other accountable to do it, it's not going to get done if it's only one or two guys leading the way," Watt said. "Every single guy, every single day, every single minute, you either choose greatness, or you get forgotten.”

The Badgers will open their 2025 season at home against the Miami Redhawks on Aug. 28. They are looking to have a winning season after going 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten) in 2024.

