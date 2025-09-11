"I put a red line through the NCAA": Urban Meyer takes big swipe at Charlie Baker's administration over Sherrone Moore suspension 

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore suffered a setback early this season as the Wolverines were beaten 24-15 by the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 2. Moore will miss their next two games against Central Michigan and Nebraska due to a self-imposed ban stemming from his role in the sign-stealing scandal.

According to a ruling by the NCAA Committee on Infractions panel, Moore will be allowed to take part in practices this week. However, he will not be on the sidelines versus the Chippewas and the Cornhuskers.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer took a swipe at the NCAA's ban on Moore and its effectiveness.

“The other conversation that not many people talk about is the coaches,” Meyer said on Wednesday (52:30), via "The Triple Option." “Was it a self-suspension? The NCAA, first of all, I put a red line through the NCAA. In my mind, they do not exist anymore. I’m just anxious now. What is it, against Central Michigan, where that guy was on the sidelines?

"You can’t make this up. The guy was dressed in what's like a Halloween outfit, right? I’m going to go dress like Bear Bryant. He’s on the sideline. I make light of it because are you sh**ting me? That actually happened. So the coach is going to be suspended for I think it’s two games, but they’re going to play teams that they’ll just wipe the floor with."

Sherrone Moore reveals suspension plans

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore revealed what he would do during his ban as his team battles Central Michigan and Nebraska.

"I haven’t thought about it yet," Moore said during Monday's presser. "I’ll try to stay in the moment, in the day. I know I’ll be watching film. I’ll be watching practice and writing notes down and doing different things and just keeping my eye on the game and keeping my eye on the team and doing whatever I can to help."

After two years of investigations, the NCAA handed down the punishment in August for the sign-stealing scandal. It has plagued the Wolverines while Moore was the offensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh.

Moore was handed a two-year show-cause penalty and a three-game ban after Michigan self-imposed a two-game suspension for its coach. He will also be banned in Michigan's first game next year.

