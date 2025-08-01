"I couldn't put these two bags full of blood": Coach Prime apologizes to Travis Hunter for missing grand wedding with Leanna Lenee

Coach Prime apologized to Travis Hunter for missing his wedding amid his ongoing health issues.

Sanders was diagnosed with bladder cancer, and he had surgery to remove a tumor to be cancer-free. While he was in the hospital battling for his life, Sanders missed Hunter's wedding to Leanna Lenee.

"Travis, like my son, he flew down because he wanted to see me face-to-face because I had to show him why I couldn't come to the wedding," Sanders said on Say What Needs to be Said (6:00). "I couldn't put these two bags full of blood and everything, I wasn't going to be hiding them at a wedding. I had to tell him I couldn't come and I apologized."

Sanders said once Hunter saw him in the state he was in, he understood why he couldn't attend the wedding. But, Coach Prime still felt the need to apologize to Hunter for missing his wedding, as he did want to attend.

Coach Prime calls Hunter a son, so he was sad he missed it. But, he said when the wedding was, he couldn't go with the state he was in as he was in the midst of the battle with cancer and his recovery.

Coach Prime didn't reveal his health status to his sons, Travis Hunter

Given that Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, and Travis Hunter are all rookies in the NFL and in training camp, Coach Prime didn't want to distract them with his health issues.

So, Coach Prime didn't tell them for the longest time as he wanted them all to just focus on football.

"They didn't know what the extent of it was," Sanders said, via ESPN, "... so they could be focused on making the team and not focused on dad.''

Coach Prime was able to beat cancer and now has turned his attention back to coaching at Colorado, as he will be back on the sideline for Week 1.

“I always knew I was going to coach again. It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn’t allow me to coach again,” he said. “I just didn’t want to be running down to the hospital once a week when I have all of this on my plate. I don’t want that. I was like, ‘OK, can they bring one of those machines and put them in the office?’”

Coach Prime is entering his third season as the coach of Colorado. The Buffaloes will open their season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

