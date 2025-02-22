“I read through that bull junk”: When Coach Prime snapped at a reporter for doubting Shedeur Sanders & Co.

Deion Sanders has never been one to shy away from making his feelings known. Even when his tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes first kicked off in 2023.

We look back at Coach Prime's debut as the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. Sanders and the Buffaloes managed to defeat Texas Christian University in the opener, 45-42. It was a major upset in favor of Coach Prime and his team.

During the post-game press conference, the fiery coach went off on a particular reporter who he claims doubted his team heading into the game.

Coach Prime produces two first-round draft picks heading into 2025 NFL Draftunleashed

Coach Deion Sanders has had quite a successful run as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. In his two seasons, he has already produced two projected top-10 picks for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. One of them is his son, Shedeur Sanders, who served as his quarterback.

Shedeur is projected by many to be the first signal-caller taken off of the board. He threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his senior campaign. Now, Sanders has been linked to teams such as the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.

It's only a matter of time before Sanders gets the opportunity to become the next face of an NFL franchise come April. Next up is two-way player Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes' top wide receiver and cornerback. Hunter led his team with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On the defense, he recorded 11 passes defended, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Hunter was by far Colorado's most productive member of their secondary. Now that he has officially declared for the NFL Draft, he has made it clear that he is declaring as a cornerback at the NFL Scouting Combine. If an NFL franchise drafts Hunter as a cornerback, there's a strong possibility that they will also utilize his talents on offense.

Now, with both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter projected to go early in the first round, Coach Prime must prepare to enter the 2025 season without his two best players. It will be interesting to see if he can build off the program's 9-4 record from last season

