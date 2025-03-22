"I realized we had to learn how to handle success": Marcus Freeman opens up on biggest takeaway from NIU loss

Marcus Freeman learned the biggest life lesson of handling success the hard way in the 2024 season when Notre Dame lost to NIU. It was just Week 2 of the regular season when the Fighting Irish were coming off a spectacular win against Texas A&M in the opening game.

Ad

From the biggest win to a humiliating loss, it taught Freeman and his team a valuable lesson about handling success in proportion. While speaking to Adam Breneman on his podcast this week, Freeman mentioned that the NIU loss proved to be a crucial point of the season.

Freeman mentioned that handling success is vital in life, whether it's football or something that's beyond the realms of sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“That loss, I always say, was bigger than what we thought. It taught me and our program so many lessons," Freeman said [Timestamp - 16:45]. "We were on top of the college football world in week one with a huge win over A&M on College GameDay. Everyone was telling us we were a lock for the playoffs, that we had an easy schedule. Then, in week two, we became the laughingstock of college football.”

Ad

Trending

“For me, in my short career as a head coach, that was the first time we won a big game early. My first year, we won nine games; my second year, we won ten, but we lost to Ohio State in that big early-season game. This year was different—we won that big one. After deep thought, beyond the schematics and tactics of football, I realized we had to learn how to handle success."

Ad

“I’m a faithful person, and I kept asking myself, "What is the lesson here?" Beyond the X’s and O’s, it became clear: we had to learn how to handle success. Throughout the year, we often talked about keeping the pain. The strength you gain from tough times is similar to keeping the pain—the fear of past failures happening again keeps you preparing the right way,” he added.

Ad

Ad

He mentioned that the loss was the greatest thing that could have happened to his team.

Marcus Freeman optimistic about 2025 season

After a tough loss to Ohio State in the national championship game, Marcys Freeman & Co. are on the path to learning from their mistakes. They wrapped up the campaign with a 14-2 record and sent a clear message of being one of the most dominant forces in college football.

While speaking to the reporters after spring practice, Freeman mentioned that his team would play in the offseason unlike other top teams canceling their games. Also, he said that it would mark a new beginning as the Fighting Irish is preparing like never before to put on a fight heading into the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.