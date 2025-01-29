“I really ain’t got no choice”: Colorado QB Kaidon Salter sets expectations straight as he gears up to fight Julian Lewis for starting position

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter had some inspirational words during a team training session earlier this week. The former Liberty Flames star has been vocal about wanting the starting role at CU and is ready to challenge freshman Julian Lewis for the Buffs' vacant QB1 berth.

In a YouTube video posted by "Reach The People Media" on Tuesday, Salter expressed his desire to work hard and improve at Colorado before heading into a gym session.

"I'm a natural athlete, so I be eating this s***," Salter said. "The only thing that gets me is like the air out here. But I'm getting used to it. I really ain't got no choice cause I'm already here. I'mma make it work."

Colorado needs a new starting quarterback since Shedeur Sanders has entered the 2025 NFL draft, but whoever steps in would have big shoes to fill.

In his last season with the Buffs, Shedeur recorded 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns on 353 passes, while also rushing for four touchdowns. The departing quarterback led CU to a 9-4 record while helping the team achieve the No. 20 rank in the country.

It will be interesting to see how Coach Prime will go about replacing his son in the program. For now, he has two options - Salter and Lewis.

Kaidon Salter will have the edge over Julian Lewis to get starting QB role at Colorado

Former Liberty Flames QB Kaidon Salter - Source: Getty

Kaidon Salter will likely have an advantage over Julian Lewis to become the next starting quarterback at Colorado. This is simply because Salter has the experience of playing at the collegiate level.

Since Lewis is a freshman out of high school, it could take him some time to acclimatize to college football. CU coach Deion Sanders may use him as a backup to Salter before potentially giving him the starting role next season.

Meanwhile, Salter arrives in Colorado after playing nearly four years of college football with the Liberty Flames. During his time with the team, the quarterback 412 of 702 passes for 5,887 yards, 56 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, while also rushing for 2,013 yards and 21 touchdowns on 351 carries.

Salter's dual-threat ability is something Coach Prime will want to integrate heavily into his team's offense.

