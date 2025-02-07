“I really changed”: Nick Saban once shared how Miss Terry’s advice helped him turn around his image in the media

The impact of Nick Saban’s wife, Miss Terry, on his coaching career cannot be overstated. Throughout his career spanning more than four decades across college football and the NFL, she provided unwavering support, strategic insight, and a grounding presence that has shaped his success.

In his appearance on the “Hey Coach Show” in October 2023, Nick Saban took time to discuss how impactful Miss Terry has been on his career. When asked about the best advice he’s ever received from his wife, Saban cited an incident during his time at Michigan State that had a positive change on his image in the media.

“When I was first a coach at Michigan State, I had this Atilla the Hun reputation with the media and I would go home and say ‘Man, this is just not like me. I don't know why they portray me this way. This is not really who I am,’” Saban said. (timestamp 0:22).

“And she looked at me as said: ‘Would you ever watch yourself?’ She says, 'You're nervous, you're anxious, you don't treat them very well, you don't smile, you don't ever joke with them, disrespectful to them, you act like they're not asking good questions sometimes. Why would they like you?'”

Saban said he got mad at that frank assessment of him. But that honest criticism sparked significant introspection.

“And I really changed, that changed my whole image as a coach and it started with changing the image with the media and the people, and it helped in so many ways.”

Miss Terry’s impact on Nick Saban’s coaching career

Miss Terry was an indispensable force behind Nick Saban’s legendary coaching career. More than just a coach’s wife, she was a partner in every sense during Saban’s days as coach, offering guidance, encouragement, and at times, the tough love necessary to keep him balanced.

From his early coaching days to his dynasty-building years at Alabama, Miss Terry was instrumental in shaping not just the man, but also the leader and recruiter Saban became. She played a crucial role in the day-to-day running of all the programs he worked at behind the scenes.

Miss Terry was particularly influential in recruiting. Nick Saban was famed as one of the greatest recruiters of all time in college football and his wife had a lot to do with this.

“She’s one of the best recruiters,” Saban said about Ms. Terry in 2022 per Touchdown Alabama. “The players love her, the parents love her. She does a great job, has got great people skills."

This was most critical at Alabama as it aided the program's dominance. Under the Sabans' guidance, the Tide went on to win six national championships.

