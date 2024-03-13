"I really like where we are": Oklahoma HC Brent Venables expressed his confidence in spring practice ahead of SEC transition

Oklahoma transitions to the Southeastern Conference in 2024 and Brent Venables is up for the challenge. The coach enters his third season in charge of the program after he was hired to replace Lincoln Riley in 2022 and will now be playing in a more competitive environment.

While many question how fast the Sooners will adapt to the SEC, Venables is confident in what his team could achieve. After the team's spring practice on Monday, he spoke on the team's current situation.

“I really like where we are at in a lot of places,” Venables said (h/t Sports Illustrated). “We’re anxious and excited to watch our guys get out on the field, our coaches and players together to start to do spring ball.

“This is the time of year where we reinforce all of our processes and how we practice, how we compete and how we play, how we run on and off the field, all the little things – doing the little things right.”

Brent Venables sees the spring practice as an improvement opportunity

With a move to the SEC on the cards, many within the college football world have tagged the current spring practice as probably the most important in the history of Oklahoma. Nonetheless, Brent Venables is viewing it as an opportunity to improve in every aspect of the game.

“It’s also an opportunity for us to look at how we evolve in all three phases of the game, what we’re going to do and what we’re going to tinker with and have an opportunity to try some new things,” Venables said.

“But most importantly, we’re going to establish our standard of expectations, how we practice, how we compete, how we play the game, how we meet, all those types of things.”

A significant level of changes is expected in Venables' coaching staff on both sides of the field ahead of the 2024 season. Sett Littrel has replaced Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator while Zac Alley is coming in for Ted Roof as defensive coordinator.

Nonetheless, Venables is confident in getting together as fast as possible in the spring game. The Sooners were much better in the 2023 season after a disappointing 2022 but a bigger challenge lies ahead in the SEC.

Being the winningest program in college football since 1945, the Sooners hold a great place within the landscape. The program has recorded significant success, with seven national titles. Nonetheless, many wait to see how Oklahoma fairs in the SEC.