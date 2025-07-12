“I really think Mike Gundy’s job will be in trouble": CFB insider makes eye-catching prediction for Oklahoma State coach heading into 2025

After two decades as Oklahoma State coach, Mike Gundy’s time with the program may be nearing a crossroads, according to college football analyst Pete Thamel. Last season, the Cowboys started 3-0 but then lost nine straight games, finishing their season with a 3-9 record (0-9 in the Big 12). It was the worst season under Gundy and the program’s worst since 1991.

Ad

On Friday’s episode of “College Football Live,” Thamel said:

“I really think Mike Gundy’s job will be in trouble. When wanting to know what institutions do, Woodward and Bernstein told us to follow the money. Well, Oklahoma State made it very clear, with Mike Gundy’s money, what their intentions are. They gave him a pay cut of a million dollars last year, after the winless Big 12 team, and they also cut the amount of his buyout to fire him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You don’t need to be an investigative reporter to see their actions, leading towards some type of action on Gundy if the results don’t get better in 2025. They have run out of patience with Mike Gundy, and he’s certainly stepped in it publicly a few times. So now Oklahoma State wants some wins for their investment.”

Ad

NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

In December, Gundy and the school were reportedly close to parting ways. Though he returned on a restructured deal that reduced his salary and eliminated the rollover clause that previously extended his contract each year. He also had to replace both coordinators.

Ad

Mike Gundy’s team’s chances at the 2025 playoff

The 2025 season is important for Oklahoma State. If the team does well, it will bring some semblance of stability to the Cowboys. However, if their upcoming campaign is a repeat of last year, it might show that the problems are bigger than just one bad year.

CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah looked at the best and worst outcomes for all Big 12 teams in 2025. For Oklahoma State, the range is the biggest; at best, the team could go 8-4 and at worst, it might only win two games while losing all of its conference games again.

BetMGM has placed OSU’s playoff odds at +3500, which means it’s unlikely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More