“I really think Mike Gundy’s job will be in trouble": CFB insider makes eye-catching prediction for Oklahoma State coach heading into 2025

After two decades as Oklahoma State coach, Mike Gundy’s time with the program may be nearing a crossroads, according to college football analyst Pete Thamel. Last season, the Cowboys started 3-0 but then lost nine straight games, finishing their season with a 3-9 record (0-9 in the Big 12). It was the worst season under Gundy and the program’s worst since 1991.
On Friday’s episode of “College Football Live,” Thamel said:
“I really think Mike Gundy’s job will be in trouble. When wanting to know what institutions do, Woodward and Bernstein told us to follow the money. Well, Oklahoma State made it very clear, with Mike Gundy’s money, what their intentions are. They gave him a pay cut of a million dollars last year, after the winless Big 12 team, and they also cut the amount of his buyout to fire him.
"You don’t need to be an investigative reporter to see their actions, leading towards some type of action on Gundy if the results don’t get better in 2025. They have run out of patience with Mike Gundy, and he’s certainly stepped in it publicly a few times. So now Oklahoma State wants some wins for their investment.”
In December, Gundy and the school were reportedly close to parting ways. Though he returned on a restructured deal that reduced his salary and eliminated the rollover clause that previously extended his contract each year. He also had to replace both coordinators.
Mike Gundy’s team’s chances at the 2025 playoff
The 2025 season is important for Oklahoma State. If the team does well, it will bring some semblance of stability to the Cowboys. However, if their upcoming campaign is a repeat of last year, it might show that the problems are bigger than just one bad year.
CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah looked at the best and worst outcomes for all Big 12 teams in 2025. For Oklahoma State, the range is the biggest; at best, the team could go 8-4 and at worst, it might only win two games while losing all of its conference games again.
BetMGM has placed OSU’s playoff odds at +3500, which means it’s unlikely.