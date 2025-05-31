"I said Asante Samuel is the best off caller in game": Deion Sanders settles dispute with Asante Samuel after his bold confession from past

Tom Brady is the undisputed GOAT when it comes to quarterbacks in NFL history, but in the history of cornerbacks, names like Deion Sanders and Asante Samuel are often mentioned.
The two have been at each other's throats on social media, but things came to a stop after an appearance made by Hall of Fame cornerback Sanders on Samuel's Say What Needs to be Said podcast.
On Friday, on Samuel's podcast, Sanders clarified a controversial comment he had made years ago while working for NFL Network, which ignited tensions with Samuel in the first place.
Sanders admitted that he once named Samuel the best “off-caller” (off-coverage corner) in the NFL but said that that the quote was misinterpreted by Samuel at the time.
"I said, ‘Asante Samuel is the best off-caller in the game,’ and you didn’t want that, you know?" Sanders said (2:20 onwards). "I didn’t even realize that, man. I remember I lined up maybe three corners. Then I said you were the best off-corner — but you heard me say 'all-corner' and you went off. That’s where it went left. That’s what was wrong with that."
The misunderstanding stirred emotions years ago. While Sanders was known for his man-to-man dominance, Samuel was elite in off coverage. But the Colorado coach said that Samuel didn't travel as much during his playing time.
"Because I was just being 100," Sanders added. "Like, what I would’ve wished you did — I wish you would have traveled, right? I wish you would’ve taken the dog, like, yeah — because I know you were capable. But y’all didn’t do that. So it’s hard for me to say that, when you know you’ve got Revis out there, and some of the other cats out there — they may be traveling, right?"
Everything to know about feud between Deion Sanders and Asante Samuel
Deion Sanders and Asante Samuel were both high profile corners during their playing days.
The tension between them began in 2011 when former NFL Network analyst Sanders questioned Samuel's Hall of Fame credentials. The critique didn't sit well with Samuel.
The situation escalated in 2025 when Sanders publicly criticized the T-step technique — a method Samuel had championed — labeling it as "stupid."
Samuel responded by calling Deion Sanders' comments "foolish":
"I can’t stop laughing how foolish he sounds. You can’t control everything sir. The first thing a cornerback is taught, never run out of breaks. ... Sooooo T-Step is the perfect technique 🤣 #tstepking."
Samuel defended the technique as he was known for it. Sanders also didn't mince words in his reply.
Now that both have issued their clarification face to face, the Deion Sanders Asanta Samuel social media saga will finally come to an end.
