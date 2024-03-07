"I did not see JJ McCarthy as a first round type player": Veteran NFL analyst has bold take on Michigan QB ahead of 2024 NFL draft

JJ McCarthy is one of the draft's polarizing figures, with many undecided about when he will be selected. Some scouts consider him a first-round talent, while others see him as a development project.

One of the analysts who thinks McCarthy shouldn't be a first-round quarterback is Greg Cosell, who spoke on Ross Tucker's podcast.

"I would view McCarthy more as a developmental prospect. I think he's got some clear concerns, I think that playing at Michigan and playing their style of offense, he was an efficient system player," Cosell said.

"I don't think he has any special throwing ability, he does have good athleticism, he can certainly extend (plays), I don't know if he's a play creater, he can extend and can run for a first down, no question.

"So, I think that there will be legitimate questions about his ability to function effectively in muddy and noisy pockets with bodies around him. He did not show on tape the kind of pocket movement you'd like to see to navigate and reset," he added.

"He's not an off-platform thrower, I think his arm is real strong, I think at times he labors to drive the ball, the ball doesn't really jump off his hand. To me, I personally just based on film, I did not see him as a first-round type player in terms of traits and talent."

Although Greg Cossell doesn't think McCarthy is a first-round talent, he will likely be drafted in the first round and be a top-10 pick as well.

At Michigan, McCarthy helped lead the program to a national championship last season. He completed 240-for-332 for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Jim Harbaugh says JJ McCarthy should be the first quarterback off the board

Although Greg Cossell doesn't think JJ McCarthy is a first-round quarterback talent, his former coach Jim Harbaugh disagrees.

Harbaugh called McCarthy the greatest quarterback in Michigan Wolverines history and also thought he should be the first quarterback off the board.

"Arm talent, athleticism, it-factor, winning with numbing repetition. Don't be surprised if, when he's the No. 1 quarterback off the board. That's my prediction right now," Jim Harbaugh told Colin Cowherd, via FoxSports.

"When people get a load of J.J. and how he can throw the ball, how he spins it, his athleticism, his intelligence.

"Talk about ‘it-factor,’ he's got it. The competitiveness that he has, and they get around him, and they really start digging in, and they start talking to him."

JJ McCarthy finished his college career going 27-1 as a starter and threw for 6,226 yards.

