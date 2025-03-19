“I don't see him playing full-time”: CFB analyst weighs in on Travis Hunter’s future as a two-way star

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah doesn't think Travis Hunter will be a two-way player in the NFL.

Hunter is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, as he was a star receiver and lockdown corner in college. Although Hunter has expressed interest in playing both ways in the NFL, Jeremiah doesn't think that will be the case.

"Travis Hunter the do-it-all stud from the University of Colorado," Jeremiah said Tuesday. "Just over 6-foot, 188lbs is someone that has done things we haven't seen on the college football field as a full-time wide receiver and corner. ...

"It will be interesting to see what he does at the next level in terms of where he majors and minors. I don't see him playing full-time on both sides of the ball at the NFL level over a long season, that would be a big ask."

Although Jeremiah doesn't think Hunter will play full-time as a corner and a receiver, he thinks he still could mix in on both positions. But, Jeremiah predicts he will likely be a corner in the NFL:

"It's most likely easier to major on defense and minor on offense. Either way, Travis Hunter is going to be a fun toy for whoever picks him in the top-five of the draft."

Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns with Colorado last season. On defense, he recorded 35 tackles, 11 pass defense, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

Travis Hunter is confident he can play both ways in the NFL

Colorado Buffaloes star two-way player Travis Hunter believes he will be able to play both receiver and cornerback in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has cast doubt on Hunter being a two-way player. But, speaking on his podcast, Hunter made it clear that he is confident he will prove he can play both ways in the NFL.

"Like he [Kelce] said, I have to prove that I can do it," Hunter said, via BuffaloesWire. "That's my main thing. I'm going to prove that I'm going to do it, and I can do it.

"He's not telling no lie. I still got to prove it. I just can't go to the league, and they just, 'Oh, here you go, Trav, you could do all this,' and I don't go out and show up how I'm supposed to show up."

Hunter is listed as Mel Kiper Jr.'s top-ranked prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

