"I see the portal doing bank-head bounce": $45 million worth Deion Sanders reveals what he wants for Christmas as Colorado loads top recruits for 2024

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes had a mixed year. They opened the season with an impressive win over the previous season's national championship runner-up, TCU. This win put the national spotlight on a team and a man who had been getting a lot of it before the game even happened.

But after a 3-0 start, the rest of the season couldn't live up to this, and the Buffaloes finished with a 4-8 record.

Sanders is focusing on getting the best talent available for his team to succeed in their first season back in the Big 12. His recruiting has been strong, even being described as being better than Nick Saban's. But he's not finished yet. He revealed on X what he still needs to find:

“I see the portal doing bank-head bounce. Just when I thought Santa was on his way back to the North Pole he dipped off. Santa please drop another DT, CB ,LB & 1 more Pass Rusher to Boulder. I BELIEVE Santa I BELIEVE !“

Deion Sanders looking for bounce

Deion Sanders tweeted that he would like a defensive tackle, cornerback, linebacker and an additional pass rusher for his Buffaloes.

The linebacker position is a top need. Last season's top defensive player for Colorado, Lavonta Bentley, and fellow linebacker Jordan Domineck are both seniors, while Marvin Ham II has announced that he will be leaving the Buffaloes via the portal. Colorado will need to find strong replacements for this position.

The cornerback position was dominated by Travis Hunter last year. However, after Hunter, there is nothing to build on. So, if Hunter were to get injured like he did this season, the Buffaloes would have a weak spot there.

For the defensive tackle position, the Buffaloes have already picked up former Alabama DT Anquin Barnes Jr. but want to pick up another to help the defense.

Deion Sanders also would like to gain another pass rusher to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

He hopes he can get this through the transfer portal. But who would be the best talent available for this program?

Who could Deion Sanders land in Boulder?

Linebacker: Tacket Curtis

Having already picked up DJ Lundy from Florida State, the Buffaloes could land another tip linebacker in Tacket Curtis.

Curtis played with the USC Trojans, recording 40 tackles and two sacks, as a freshman this season. He is a highly-ranked player and could stay with the Buffaloes for three more years.

Cornerback: Domani Jackson

Colorado is currently spoiled for choice for cornerback in the portal. There is a lot of talent still available. One of the best picks would be another former USC Trojan, Domani Jackson.

Jackson was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and recorded 32 tackles this season. He is talented enough to work with Travis Hunter to solidify this position for the next couple of years.

Defensive tackle: Isaiah Raikes

For the defensive line, one of the best players in the portal, according to 24/7 Sports, is former Texas A&M Aggie Isaiah Raikes. Raises made 17 tackles and one sack this season. Colorado would be able to benefit from Raikes's experience in the Southeastern Conference as well.

