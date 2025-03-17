After Colorado opened its spring practice last week, Deion Sanders took a 24-hour weekend trip to Mexico. The visit was organized for Reach The People Media, a travel vlog company owned by Darius Sanders, a staff member of the Buffaloes football program.

During the trip, Deion Sanders was questioned on what he considers travel essentials. He listed a couple of things, starting with his shades, of which he always carries a few pairs. Coach Prime has been known for dark shades right from his playing days.

“Shades, probably a few pairs,” Sanders said as he reached into his bag (Timestamp 3:17). I should have several pairs of shades. Boost - keep my phone, never going to be caught off guard without a book from John Maxwell.”

“There's always going to be cords so I will charge. I'm going to always have this pill pack for my foot – I think I'm down to five a day though, that's wonderful. Battery charger and I think that's about it. Got nothing else.”

Deion Sanders also has his own fast-selling line of shades on the market. This was created in partnership with Blenders Eyewear. It was launched in January 2024 after the coach sunglasses made waves in the 2023 season ahead of the Colorado State games.

Boost Mobile has a partnership with Deion Sanders and Colorado

One of the travel essentials Deion Sanders mentioned on the trip to Mexico was Boost Mobile, a nationwide carrier in the United States. The coach showed a custom-made “Moto G 5G Coach Prime” phone, which comes as a result of his partnership with Boost Mobile.

"I'm ELATED to bring my latest phone the Moto G 5G Coach Prime to all my people and the broader Boost Mobile Community," said Coach Prime at the announcement of the phone.

"It's not just about staying connected, it's about staying MOTIVATED and INSPIRED every darn day. Boost is family to me, and this partnership allows me to continue pushing the boundaries and helping others BELIEVE in their full potential."

Boost Mobile is not only in partnership with Deion Sanders, the carrier is also the official wireless provider of the University of Colorado. Sean Lee, the SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing at Boost Mobile, made this known at the announcement of the phone.

“In addition to this new device, we're thrilled to announce Boost Mobile is now the official wireless provider for University of Colorado,” Lee said. This is an important step for us as a brand as we continue to support and invest in our hometown community."

The deal with Boost Mobile further showcases the level of impact Deion Sanders has had on Colorado. He's made the university and its football program more marketable since his arrival.

