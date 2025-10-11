"I didn't shave my chest today": Eliah Drinkwitz takes hilarious swipe at shirtless trend minutes before Alabama vs Missouri faceoff

Eliah Drinkwitz has dropped another piece of “hoodie nugget” minutes to the all-important Alabama vs Missouri matchup. The Tigers coach hilariously interrupted Kalen DeBoer’s pre-game media conference on Wednesday with a question about the Alabama coach’s “black hoodie of death.”The Missouri football head coach asked on Wednesday:“Hey, Kalen. Are you going to wear the black hoodie of death on the sideline this game? With us wearing black jerseys.”Drinkwitz has good reason to worry about DeBoer wearing the dreaded hoodie. The black hoodie, which spots a crimson Nike logo, has seen Alabama go 12-2 in games where DeBoer dons it. The second-year coach wore a sleeveless version of the hoodie when the Crimson Tide battered Missouri 34-0 last season.Asked by the College GameDay crew about his white hoodie and the possibility of going shirtless like Dan Lanning recently did, Drinkwitz said:“I got a lot of things to discuss here, and the first one is, I mean, I didn’t shave my chest today, so there’s zero chance in season that I would ever be caught in a pool or take my shirt off. And then secondly, we’re 5-0 in this hoodie, and there’s no damn chance I’m not wearing this. We’ll just have to see which hoodie has more power.”Eliah Drinkwitz has led the Tigers to a 5-0 start to this season, in a run that has many in college football holding their breath. Missouri posted two straight winning seasons in 2023 and 2024 with an 11-2 and a 10-3 record, respectively.Earning a win against DeBoer’s Alabama will be a bold statement from Missouri as a serious CFP contender.Can Eliah Drinkwitz lead Missouri to the CFP?After two straight 10-win seasons and a Cotton Bowl win against Ohio State, one might think Eliah Drinkwitz’s tenure at Missouri can’t get any better. However, there is much more that the Tigers fans would want their coach to deliver.After five seasons in charge, Drinkwitz’s Missouri is yet to make the CFP or play in the SEC championship game. To achieve these two milestones, however, the Tigers must make a regular habit of beating marquee SEC programs.Where better to start than against Alabama? Eliah Drinkwitz has proven over the years that he can deliver consistent results at Missouri. If he gets his second SEC win of this season against the Tide, the Tigers fans can begin to hope for a spot in the conference championship game.