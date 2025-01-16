"I was shocked": Joel Klatt still hasn't gotten over Ryan Day's Ohio State falling to Michigan

Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes have been the most dominant team in the ongoing College Football Playoff. They have beaten all three of their opponents by at least 14 points. However, it was not long ago Day and his squad looked like they could have lost in the first round.

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost their regular season finale 13-10 to the unranked Michigan Wolverines. The Buckeyes looked bad and defeated after the game. Not many people would have picked them to make the national championship game at that point.

On Thursday, analyst Joel Klatt joined "Andy & Ari" to discuss his reaction to the Michigan game and why he believed Ohio State was still a contender at the time. He was asked explicitly what he would have thought if he had known Ohio State would go to the championship game immediately following their loss to Michigan. (starts at 3:40).

"I would've said that makes sense. People are going to jump all over me for this. I was in shock," said Klatt. "I couldn't believe what I just saw. There was one out of 20 times that Michigan team was going to beat that Ohio State team and it happened.

"And so, if you would've told me Ohio State's gonna rebound the National Championship, I would've been like, "ok, I can see that." What was more wild to me was they had just played like they did. I was shocked in the booth."

Ryan Day has turned around the narrative that he cannot win big games

Early in the season, a narrative was starting to build around Ryan Day. After his team lost 32-31 to Oregon in October, many called him out for his lack of success against top-five ranked teams since becoming the head coach of the Buckeyes. Before the start of the playoff, his record was 4-6 against top-five ranked teams.

Then when his team lost to Michigan in the regular season finale, eliminating them from Big Ten Championship contention, there was even more talk about whether he could get his team ready for big moments.

However, since then, Day and the Buckeyes have done nothing but win in dominating fashion. They have crushed all three of their playoff opponents, paving the way to the national championship game against Notre Dame.

